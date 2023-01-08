Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Israel Politics
Protesters march in Tel Aviv, Israel, against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's far-right government, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/ Tsafrir Abayov)
world

Thousands of Israelis protest new government's policies

0 Comments
TEL AVIV, Israel

Thousands of Israelis took to the streets Saturday evening to protest plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government that opponents say threaten democracy and freedoms.

The protesters gathered in the central city of Tel Aviv days after the most right-wing and religiously conservative government in the country’s 74-year history was sworn in.

“The settler government is against me,” read one placard. Another banner read, “Housing, Livelihood, Hope.” Some protesters carried rainbow flags.

The protest was led by left-wing and Arab members of the Israeli parliament, the Knesset. They contend that proposed plans by the new Cabinet will hinder judicial system and widen societal gaps.

The left-wing protesters slammed Justice Minister Yariv Levin, who on Wednesday unveiled the government’s long-promised overhaul of the judicial system that aims to weaken the country’s Supreme Court.

Critics accused the government of declaring war on the legal system, saying the plan will upend Israel’s system of checks and balances and undermine its democratic institutions by giving absolute power to the new govenring coalition.

Protesters also called for peace and co-existence between Jews and Arab residents of the country.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

The Savvy Tokyo Guide to Marriage in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Keage Incline (Kyoto)

GaijinPot Travel

Events

5 More Things in Japan Gone for Good

GaijinPot Blog

events

Happy New Year To Our Readers

Savvy Tokyo

Osechi Ryori: The Hidden Meanings Behind Japanese New Year Food

Savvy Tokyo

How to Save Money While Traveling Around Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Best Museums in Japan for Fashion Lovers

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: “Confusing Situation”

Savvy Tokyo

Japan Travel 101: Your First Trip in 2023

GaijinPot Blog

Recipe: Amazake Purin For The Japanese New Year

Savvy Tokyo

Frosty Petals: Introducing Five Japanese Winter Flowers

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japanese New Year Traditions: 10 Ways to Celebrate Like a Local

GaijinPot Blog