 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Protest against mass tourism and gentrification in Palma de Mallorca
People hold a banner that reads "Mallorca is not for sale" May 25, 2024. REUTERS/Juan Medina Image: Reuters/Juan Medina
world

Thousands protest against mass tourism in Spain's Balearic Islands

0 Comments
PALMA DE MALLORCA, Spain

Thousands of people protested in Spain's Balearic Islands on Saturday against mass tourism ahead of the summer season.

Holding posters reading SOS Residents, Enough Mass Tourism, protesters marched through Palma de Mallorca, the capital of the largest Balearic Island. About 10,000 demonstrators took part, a Spanish National police spokesperson said.

A smaller protest with a few hundred people was staged in Menorca.

"We want the authorities to stop people who have not lived here more than five years from buying properties and to put more controls on holiday accommodation," said Carme Reines, from a collective which organized the protest in Palma de Mallorca.

Javier Carbonell, a real estate agent, said over half of rental properties were used for holiday rents and were not affordable for locals.

"We want less mass tourism and more sustainable tourism," Carbonell said.

After Catalonia, the Balearic Islands was the second most popular region of Spain for tourists last year, attracting 14.4 million holidaymakers, the Spanish National Statistics Institute said.

Some 18 million tourists visited Catalonia and 13.9 million people visited the Canary Islands, the Spanish archipelago off Western Africa.

Tourism generates 45% of the Balearic Islands' gross domestic product, according to data from Exceltur, an industry organization.

On Friday, about 1,000 protesters took part in a demonstration against mass tourism in Ibiza, one of the most popular Balearic Islands.

"We want a limit on new tourist places and a ban on more illegal flats. With less flats around on the market, it pushes up the price," said Rafael Gimenez, a spokesman for Prou Ibiza which organized Friday's protest.

In April, thousands of people protested in the Canary Islands, calling for a temporary limit on tourist arrivals to stem a boom in short-term holiday rentals and hotel construction that is increasing housing costs for locals.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

NordVPN x Japan Today Premium Accounts Giveaway

Join the giveaway for a chance to win 1 year free subscription to NordVPN "Plus" + Nord Pass!

Join Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What Happens If You Get A Traffic Ticket in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Furikomi: A Step by Step Guide to Bank Transfers in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Photo Hair Removal in Japan: My Experience

Savvy Tokyo

tokyo

Haruki Murakami Library

GaijinPot Travel

10 Tattoo-Friendly Onsen in Kansai

GaijinPot Blog

What’s It Like Living in West Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

Lake Hyoko

GaijinPot Travel

LGBTQ+ Owned/Operated Eateries in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

GaijinPot Blog

How to Clean Your Japanese Air Conditioner

GaijinPot Blog

Imori Pond

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Japanese Blood Type Theory: A Crash Course

Savvy Tokyo