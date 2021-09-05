Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Germany LGBT March
People gather in support of LGBT rights in Dresden, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (Sebastian Kahnert/dpa via AP)
world

Thousands protest for social justice, inclusion in Germany

BERLIN

Thousands of activists protested Saturday in Berlin for a more inclusive and progressive society, the German news agency dpa reported.

Over 350 organizations including Amnesty International, Fridays for Future, pro-women rights and refugee support groups had called for the march through the German capital three weeks before the country's national election on Sept 26.

The peaceful protesters called for a more united fight against racism in the country and demanded more rights for refugees, a more generous asylum policy, lower rents and stronger efforts to fight global warming.

The alliance of groups, called Unteilbar (Indivisible), said around 30,000 people had participated in the demonstrations but police estimated the number at about 10,000.

The protesters called for “social justice, human rights and consequent action against the climate crisis,” dpa reported.

Participants from all over the country joined the protests but their trips to Berlin were complicated by a national train strike.

I could not agree more with the protesters. Given Germany’s recent past the 1 million Muslim refugees that Merkel accepted a few years ago is really not much in the way of reparations. Conveniently there are tens of thousands of Afghan Muslims that the US just flew to American military bases that would go a long way towards making Germany much more diverse, racially and religiously tolerant, and all around “progressive”.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The alliance of groups, called Unteilbar (Indivisible)

The anti-division protestors are almost completely maskless.

Germans from all backgrounds and political affiliations are protesting against divisive "vaccine passports" and "mask mandates" that create a divided society.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

