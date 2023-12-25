Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Supporters of the opposition SPN coalition protest in Belgrade
Supporters of the opposition 'Serbia Against Violence' (SPN) attend a protest, after the SPN alleged major election law violations in the Belgrade city and parliament races, in Belgrade, Serbia, December 24, 2023. REUTERS/Marko Djurica Photo: Reuters/MARKO DJURICA
world

Thousands protest in Belgrade to demand elections annulled

0 Comments
BELGRADE

Thousands gathered in the center of Belgrade in an anti-government protest on Sunday to demand the annulment of parliamentary and local elections a week ago that international observers said were unfair.

The populist ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) won 46.72% of the votes in snap parliamentary elections last weekend, according to state election commission preliminary results.

An international monitoring mission on Monday said the SNS gained an unfair advantage through media bias, the improper influence of President Aleksandar Vucic and voting irregularities such as vote buying.

Vucic said the elections were fair.

On Sunday, police fired pepper spray, a Reuters witness said, after a crowd tried to break in the Belgrade town hall where the local election commission is based. Some of the protesters climbed the building and broke windows.

"Vucic thief," protesters chanted.

The centre-left opposition alliance Serbia Against Violence came second in the election with 23.56% of the votes and the Socialist Party of Serbia third with 6.56%.

Srdjan Milivojevic and Vladimir Obradovic of the Serbia Against Violence coalition tried to open the door of the town hall, but were unable to enter, while the crowd shouted "get in, get in," and "no surrender."

Another member of Serbia Against Violence Marinika Tepic has been on hunger strike since the elections to demand they should be annulled.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

7 Plants and Flowers For Japanese New Year

GaijinPot Blog

Everything You Need to Know About the JLPT

GaijinPot Blog

winter

Abashiri

GaijinPot Travel

winter

Abashiri Okhotsk Drift Ice Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Kokonoe Yume Suspension Bridge

GaijinPot Travel

Tokyo Fashion Subculture: Lolita

Savvy Tokyo

Hakozaki Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Mizuhiki Art: The Beautiful Knots on Holiday Gifts

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 48

GaijinPot Blog

A Tokyo Dietitian’s Guide to Festive Feasting

Savvy Tokyo

Tenmonkan

GaijinPot Travel

12 Popular and Famous Churches in Japan

GaijinPot Blog