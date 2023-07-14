Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Thousands protest outside U.S. offices in Tel Aviv; say Netanyahu government is straining relations

0 Comments
By JULIA FRANKEL
JERUSALEM

Thousands of protesters gathered outside the main U.S. diplomatic office in Tel Aviv Thursday night, calling upon the U.S. to condemn Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to overhaul the country’s judiciary.

The gathering came days after President Joe Biden called members of Netanyahu's far-right government “extreme” and said that supporters of Israel's West Bank settlements were “part of the problem.”

Netanyahu’s allies, who comprise the most far-right Israeli government ever, have proposed a series of changes to the Israeli legal system aimed at weakening what they say are the excessive powers of unelected judges.

The proposed changes include giving Netanyahu’s allies control over the appointment of judges and the power to overturn court decisions they do not support. Protesters say the plan will destroy the country’s fragile system of checks and balances and concentrate power in the hands of Netanyahu and his allies.

Protesters, who are now in their seventh month of demonstrations, fear that Netanyahu's plans will strain Israel's close alliance with the U.S. Standing outside the U.S. Embassy Branch Office, they waved American flags and LGBTQ+ pride flags and brandished signs reading “SOS” and “Mayday!”

The overhaul has drawn consternation from Biden and American Jews. On Sunday, Biden told CNN that Israel’s current government has some “of the most extreme members” he has ever seen and criticized their support for West Bank settlements, built on occupied lands sought by the Palestinians for a future state. He also urged Netanyahu to show “moderation” with the judicial overhaul.

Israeli hardliners rejected Biden's criticism. National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, a firebrand settler leader, said that Israel is “no longer another star in the American flag.”

Biden has so far declined to invite Netanyahu to the White House, normally a standard courtesy extended to Israeli leaders.

Israel's figurehead president, Isaac Herzog, is set to visit Washington next week, and has been invited to address a joint session of Congress on July 19 to celebrate Israel's 75th anniversary.

Thursday's protest in Tel Aviv was joined by others across the country, including at Netanyahu's home in Jerusalem and his seaside villa in the town of Caesarea.

The Israeli parliament's vote on Tuesday to move forward with a bill that would limit the Supreme Court's oversight powers has given new momentum to the protests, which have swept the country since January. Protesters this week blocked major highways and disrupted operations at Israel's main airport, and more protests are planned this weekend.

Wide swaths of Israeli society, including reserve military officers, business leaders, LGBTQ+ and other minority groups, have joined the protests.

Netanyahu’s government says it wants to pass parts of the legislation by the end of the month.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Delicious Summer Fish in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Why You Need To Know Japanese Before You Study In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Achi Village

GaijinPot Travel

Itoshima

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 28

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

A Wagging Tale: Meet Japan’s Most Revered Dogs Who Made History

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Art Villages in Shibuya

Savvy Tokyo

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Tottori

GaijinPot Travel

From Lease to Keys: Buying Your Apartment in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Teaching English in Japan: 5 Essential Stories from Foreign Instructors

GaijinPot Blog

Enjoying Tanabata With Kids

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for July 10 – 16

Savvy Tokyo