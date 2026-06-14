 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Britain Northern Ireland Stabbing
People gather during an anti-racism rally outside Belfast City Hall sparked by a knife attack on a man in north Belfast on Monday, in Belfast, Saturday June 13, 2026. (Peter Morrison/PA via AP)
world

Thousands rally in Belfast to condemn anti-immigrant rioting that followed stabbing

1 Comment
LONDON

Thousands of demonstrators gathered in Belfast on Saturday to denounce anti-immigrant rioters who set fire to homes and cars earlier in the week after a brutal stabbing blamed on an asylum seeker.

The anti-racism rally came after nights of fiery violence in parts of Northern Ireland following the arrest of a 30-year-old man from Sudan on charges of attempted murder in a stabbing that left a man partly blind.

Protests turned violent when groups of masked men set fire to several homes they believed to house immigrants, torched a bus and pelted police with bricks, bottles and firebombs. More than two dozen people were left homeless and 12 police officers were injured in what officials called “thuggery.”

“All it takes is for one person who’s not white and local to commit a crime and that fire of racism is rekindled," Elaine Crory told the crowd gathered outside Belfast City Hall.

Peaceful demonstrators carried signs saying, “The problem is evil & violence not race,” “Your racism is not patriotism” and “Protect people not prejudice.”

Newlyweds Cara Bell and Matthew Richardson said it was a happy coincidence to emerge from getting married in City Hall and joining the peaceful demonstration after the ugly violence they witnessed earlier in the week.

“It’s important to note that things like today really show that this is not the general feeling of people in Belfast,” Bell said, noting it was "a week where you’ve seen the worst of humanity and the best of humanity in Belfast.”

Despite calls for calm by officials and the family of the victim, far-right and anti-immigrant figures were blamed for whipping up protests in several place across the U.K. earlier in the week.

Disorder in Glasgow, Scotland, targeted minorities and terrified worshippers at a mosque went into lockdown, police said.

On Saturday, an anti-racism group rallied thousands to reclaim Glasgow streets and “stand up to the far right.”

The group was met by a much smaller contingent of mostly men who appeared to make Nazi salutes and shouted anti-Muslim chants.

The anti-racism group shouted, “Nazi scum off our streets.”

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

GaijinPot Celebrates: Japan Summer

Join us for an unforgettable evening of networking, aloha-inspired live music by SHEN and free flowing drinks and buffet at TWO ROOMS NIHOMBASHI. July 2 (Thurs), 7pm to 9:30pm.

Get your ticket now for a 50% Discount. Only 50 Early Bird Tickets Available.

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

To protest peacefully channel the anger, can only be achieved through nonviolent resistance for long term social or political change.

Raising public awareness requites continuous marches, boycotts, sit-ins, petitions, there must be no threatening physical harm/property damage

Northen Ireland has been a caldron of sectarian violence for decades, violent uprisings for more than a century.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Basic Japanese Etiquette Tips You Need to Know

Savvy Tokyo

Takedao Tunnel Trail: Japan’s Abandoned Railway Hike Through Dark Tunnels

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

I Entered Japan’s Concert Ticket Lottery—Here’s What Happened

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

The 5 Japanese Films at Cannes and When to See Them

GaijinPot Blog

Yufuin no Mori

GaijinPot Travel

Japan’s New AI Data Law: What It Means for You

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Nakano: A Nostalgic Corner of Tokyo Full of Character

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Top 10 Tokyo Summer Exhibitions for 2026

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events for June 2026

Savvy Tokyo

San’nai-Maruyama iseki Special Historical Site

GaijinPot Travel

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 24

GaijinPot Blog

Japan’s Smallest Shrine and Its Long History of Faith and Survival

GaijinPot Blog