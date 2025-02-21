 Japan Today
Serbia Protests
People attend a protest triggered after a concrete canopy on a railway station in the northern city of Novi Sad collapsed on Nov. 1, 2024 killed 15 people, in Kragujevac, Serbia, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
world

Thousands rally in Belgrade to support students' fight against corruption

BELGRADE, Serbia

Thousands flooded the streets of Serbia's capital on Thursday in a noisy support rally for protesting university students and their monthslong struggle against corruption and for changes in the Balkan country.

Belgrade residents organized in five columns from various parts of the city before marching to a key intersection where striking students have been holding their daily protest blockades for more than two months.

Students have faced attacks during the blockades and pressure from the populist authorities of President Aleksandar Vucic, who has accused them of acting under foreign orders and against Serbia's interests.

With their demands for justice over the collapse of a concrete canopy that killed 15 people in November, striking students have gained significant support from citizens disillusioned with politicians and distrustful of state institutions.

Student rallies have drawn tens of thousands of people from all walks of life, becoming a challenge for Vucic's firm grip on power in Serbia. A next big rally is planned for March 1 in the southern city of Nis.

Deafening noise echoed through central Belgrade on Thursday evening as protesters blew whistles and chanted “Pump it up!,” which has become the student protests' rallying cry.

Despite the cold weather, many brought along pets and children. Upon arriving at the planned meeting point, protesters went silent for 15 minutes to honor the 15 victims of the canopy collapse on Nov. 1 in the northern city of Novi Sad.

The massive concrete structure at the outer wall of the train station building in Novi Sad crashed down on people without warning, after being renovated twice in recent years.

Many in Serbia believe government corruption has led to sloppy renovation work and disregard of construction and safety regulations. The renovation work was part of a wider infrastructure project with Chinese state companies.

