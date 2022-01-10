Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Virus Outbreak Czech Republic
People wave flags and banners as they gather to protest against the governments restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Prague, Czech Republic, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
world

Thousands rally in Prague against vaccination mandate

2 Comments
By PRAGUE

Thousands of people marched through the Czech Republic's capital on Sunday to protest against compulsory COVID-19 vaccination for certain groups and professions.

The protesters gathered at Wenceslas Square in central Prague to question the effectiveness of the current vaccines and reject the vaccination of children before marching through the capital, chanting “Freedom, freedom.”

Prague's protest followed similar but smaller demonstrations in several Czech cities on Saturday.

The previous government released an order in early December, making vaccination mandatory for the 60 and over age group, as well as medical personnel, police officers, firefighters and medical students.

The order is due to take effect in March, but it still might end up being overturned.

Prime Minister Andrej Babis’ administration was replaced later in December by a new government formed by five parties that won October’s parliamentary election, led by Prime Minister Petr Fiala.

The new administration opposed a vaccination mandate for older people and was ready to cancel it, but didn’t rule out it might still be compulsory for some, depending on the development of the pandemic. The government should announce its decision about it by the middle of February.

The new fast spreading omicron variant of the coronavirus was expected by health authorities to become dominant in the country next week.

In the nation of 10.7 million, 6.7 million are considered fully vaccinated, while over 2.8 million have received a booster shot.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

In the nation of 10.7 million, 6.7 million are considered fully vaccinated, while over 2.8 million have received a booster shot.

The majority have so far declined the booster, Czechs are starting to doubt the narrative.

The Czechs have faced down tyranny before, in 1989 the Velvet Revolution defeated the Communist Regime without firing a shot.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Not a single mask in that mob. Morons.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Not a single mask in that mob. Morons.

Absolutely beautiful!

Great example of the famous line from Dune “fear is the mind killer”.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

5 Japanese New Year Traditions You Should Follow

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘What’s Wrong With A Traditional New Year’s?’

Savvy Tokyo

Savvy Spotlight

Shochu Maven, Masako Furusawa

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Revamping Your Skincare Routine for 2022

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 1

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This New Year: Tokyo Area Events For Dec 27, 2021-Jan 9, 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of The Week #162: New Year and Going Back to Work

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Teen Romance Flicks to Improve Your Listening Skills

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tweet of the Week #161: Warm Up with Colonel Sanders in a Yuzu Bath

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: New Year’s Osechi

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Five Uniquely Japanese Events In A Child’s First Year

Savvy Tokyo

Big Fish, Small Pond: Finding Purpose in Rural Japan

GaijinPot Blog