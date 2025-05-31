 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Serbia Protests
University students and people march during a protest, seven months after the deadly train station tragedy that sparked mass demonstrations against corruption in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, May 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
world

Thousands rally in Serbia's capital demanding snap elections after months of protests

0 Comments
BELGRADE, Serbia

Thousands of people rallied on Friday in Serbia's capital demanding early elections following seven months of persistent anti-corruption protests that have shaken the populist rule of President Aleksandar Vucic.

The protest in Belgrade was organized by Serbia's university students, who have been a key force behind the nationwide demonstrations triggered by a collapse on Nov. 1 of a concrete train station canopy in the country's north that killed 16 people.

Many people in Serbia believe that the deadly crash was the result of flawed renovation work on the station building, and they link the disaster to alleged government corruption in major infrastructure projects with Chinese state companies.

Protesting university students have been demanding accountability for the crash and the rule of law in Serbia, a Balkan nation that is formally seeking European Union entry but where the ruling populists have been accused of clamping down on democratic freedoms.

After months-long protests drawing hundreds of thousands of people, the student movement is now seeking a snap vote, arguing that the current government cannot meet their demands for justice for the crash victims. Presidential and parliamentary elections are otherwise due some time in 2027.

Vucic, whom critics accuse of an increasingly authoritarian rule despite the proclaimed EU bid, initially dismissed early elections but on Friday suggested they may be held, though without saying exactly when.

No one has been sentenced in connection with the tragedy in the northern city of Novi Sad. Authorities have indicted over a dozen people but doubts prevail that the proceedings will uncover the alleged corruption behind the crash.

A huge, noisy column of protesters in Belgrade marched by the state prosecutor's offices before reaching the government building. They carried a big banner urging elections.

Maja Rancic said she was hopeful the protests can bring about changes: ”I really hope and wish, and I think it will happen.”

Vucic's government has stepped up pressure on the protesting students and Serbia's universities, claiming without proof that they were instructed by foreign powers to stage a revolution in the country.

Students are planning more protests all over the country this weekend.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Now Hiring for Summer

Join our Team!

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Mamachari: A Guide To Japanese Utility Bicycles

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Do These 2 Things When You Feel Like The Only Outsider In Your Japanese Community

Savvy Tokyo

New Bike Laws in Japan Explained (Effective April 2026)

GaijinPot Blog

5 Ways Students in Japan Can Beat The Summer Slide

Savvy Tokyo

Letters from Japan: “My Coworkers Are Idiots”

Savvy Tokyo

Fukui Prefectural Dinosaur Museum

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events for June 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Where to Buy Used English Books in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for May 2025

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Food Additives Explained

Savvy Tokyo

How to Talk About Mental Health at Work in Japan

GaijinPot Blog