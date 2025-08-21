 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A wildfire burns on Mount Underwood near Port Alberni, Canada on August 12, 2025 Image: AFP
world

Threat from massive western Canada wildfire eases

0 Comments
TORONTO

The threat from a wildfire that engulfed a mountain in western Canada was downgraded Wednesday, with local officials saying there was "no longer a risk to life and safety" in the area.

The Mount Underwood fire on Vancouver Island was one of several major blazes this summer in Canada, which is enduring its second worst wildfire season, based on data going back to 1983.

Nearly 20,000 people in the city of Port Alberni, in British Columbia province, had been on standby to evacuate for more than a week.

"We are deeply relieved that the fire has not grown and, with that stability, are rescinding the evacuation alert," Port Alberni's Mayor Sharie Minions said in a statement.

"This has been a challenging event," she added.

Across Canada, 7.6 million hectares (18.8 million acres) have been scorched this year -- an area roughly the size of Panama.

That puts 2025 past the 7.1 million hectare mark from 1995, which had been the country's second worst wildfire season on record.

But this year is not expected to pass 2023, when 17.3 million hectares burned, an extraordinary toll that focused global attention on the growing threat of wildfires boosted by human-induced climate change.

The Mount Underwood fire was part of a worrying trend of increased wildfire activity near the coast.

Experts have said that historically coastal areas did not burn, but more serious wildfires near the ocean are being recorded, even if they remain less intense than blazes further inland.

Canada is experiencing a rise in conditions that are conducive to fires, experts say, linking the trend to climate change, which has caused elevated temperatures, reduced snow, shorter and milder winters, and earlier summer weather.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Oshima

GaijinPot Travel

Tokyo’s Coolest Art Workshop? Try Risograph Printing in Harajuku

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Japanese Decoded: Washing Machines & Dryers

Savvy Tokyo

How to Make Friends with Japanese People in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Jiko Bukken: Would You Live In A Stigmatized Property?

Savvy Tokyo

Food

Chinese Food in Tokyo: From American-Style To Authentic Classics

Savvy Tokyo

Tottori Nijisseiki Pear Museum

GaijinPot Travel

How Do You Get Rid of Cockroaches in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Things To Keep In Mind Before Marrying A Japanese Salaryman

Savvy Tokyo

Kokemushiro Moss Garden

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Baby Naming As An International Family in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Inujima

GaijinPot Travel