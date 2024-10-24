 Japan Today
Three are detained in Lisbon's second night of unrest after police shot dead a man during an arrest

By TERESA MEDRANO

Police in Portugal on Wednesday said three people were detained in a second night of violent protests in greater Lisbon after police shot dead a man during an arrest this week.

Seven municipalities in the metropolitan area have seen unrest after Odair Moniz, a 43-year-old Black man of Cape Verdean origin, was shot early Monday in the city of Amadora. He had fled after seeing a police vehicle and crashed into several parked cars. Police said he had a knife on him.

The response to the shooting is uncommon in Portugal.

The officer who fired had his service weapon taken away, Portuguese media reported. Police are investigating, while increasing security in areas of Lisbon where people from poorer backgrounds live.

The second night of unrest left two officers injured from stone-throwing, and two bus passengers had minor stab wounds, police said in a statement Wednesday.

The statement said 13 vehicles were reported damaged, including two buses stolen and set on fire. One police car was set on fire and another had broken windows.

Most of the arson attacks involved trash containers and street equipment.

‘Our society, despite the social, economic and cultural problems and inequalities that still afflict it, is a generally peaceful society and wants to remain so," Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa said in a statement Wednesday.

