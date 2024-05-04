Three bodies found in Mexico where Australian, U.S. tourists went missing - sources

FILE PHOTO: Aerial view of the beach, following the disappearance of two Australian tourists and one American tourist in Baja California, in Rosarito, Mexico May 2, 2024. According to local media, the missing tourists had booked accommodation in Rosarito but did not show up. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes/File Photo

Mexican authorities have found three bodies in an area of northern Mexico where two Australians and one American were reported missing in Baja California, according to two sources with knowledge of the investigation.

Australian brothers Callum and Jake Robinson and American Jack Carter Rhoad were last seen on April 27, according to Baja California's prosecutor's office.

The three were on vacation surfing in the municipality of Ensenada, about an hour and a half south of the U.S.-Mexico border.

Baja California is one of Mexico's most violent states.

A state prosecutor said on Thursday that three people were being investigated in regards to the case, though it was unclear whether they were involved in the disappearance of the men.

The U.S. embassy in Mexico and Australia's foreign ministry in Canberra did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

