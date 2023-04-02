Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Three British men being held in Taliban custody in Afghanistan: Sky News

LONDON

Three British men are being held in Taliban custody in Afghanistan, including so-called "danger tourist" Miles Routledge, Sky News reported on Saturday.

The other two men are charity medic Kevin Cornwell and another unidentified UK national who manages a hotel in Kabul, the report said.

"We are working hard to secure consular contact with British nationals detained in Afghanistan and we are supporting families," a spokesperson for Britain's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) told Reuters in a statement, but did not confirm the details of the British nationals.

Routledge has gained fame, and attracted controversy, by travelling to dangerous countries and posting about it online.

