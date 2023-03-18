Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Three dead in stabbings at apartment in eastern Canada

0 Comments
MONTREAL

Three people were found stabbed to death Friday inside an apartment in the eastern Canadian city of Montreal, and police have a suspect in custody.

Police found the three bodies with wounds from a sharp object after responding to an emergency call Friday morning, Montreal police Const. Julien Lévesque said. He said it was too early release details about the link between the victims and the suspect.

The suspect was arrested outside the apartment building and will be questioned by investigators, police said. Authorities barricaded the street, in a neighborhood consisting of low-rise apartment buildings.

Quebec Premier François Legault and Mayor Valérie Plante offered condolences via social media.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Enjoy your life in Japan with Your Own Car!

Get your car loan by completing your application process online with Suruga Bank's auto loan service.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Springtime Seafoods to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

5 Games on Steam to Learn Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For March 13-19

Savvy Tokyo

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Buying Hay Fever Medication in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Buying Randoseru: Japanese Elementary School Bag Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Last Minute Date Spot Ideas In and Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: An Anthology of Contemporary Art

Savvy Tokyo

Recipe: Sakura Basque Cheesecake

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Hie Jinja Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

5 Ramen Restaurants to Try in Fukuoka

GaijinPot Blog

Everything You Need to Know About Being Paid to Leave Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog