Three foreigners among 19 killed in Nepal bus crash

A passenger bus plunged 200 ‌meters from a mountainous road in west Nepal before dawn ‌on Monday, killing 19 ⁠people including three ⁠foreign nationals, ⁠police said.

Among those ‌killed were a British, Chinese and ⁠Indian ⁠citizen. The bus was carrying 44 passengers.

A New Zealander and a Chinese national ⁠were among ⁠25 injured when the bus ‌heading for Katmandu from the tourist town of Pokhara fell from the ‌road at Behighat in Dhading district, 80 km (50 miles) west of the capital, a police statement said. The injured are being ​treated at hospitals in Katmandu, it added.

Road accidents ‌are common in mostly mountainous Nepal where the conditions of roads are ‌poor. Hundreds die in ⁠road crashes ⁠in Nepal annually.

The ​government said it ⁠had ordered ‌an investigation.

