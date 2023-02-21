Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Three killed, including baby, in Chicago highway shooting

1 Comment
By CLAIRE SAVAGE
CHICAGO

Three people were killed, including an infant, and three more were hurt after a shooting on a Chicago interstate highway, officials said Monday.

The shooting occurred Sunday at around 10:30 p.m. on the I-57 expressway near 111th Street in the South Side, Illinois State Police trooper Josh Robinson said.

One-year-old A-mara Hall was among those who died, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office. Relatives of the other two victims have not yet been notified, said spokesperson Brittany Hill.

The victims' vehicle left the highway and stopped near the top of the 111th Street exit ramp. Two people were found dead at the scene and four were taken to the hospital, Robinson said. One of the four subsequently died.

Robinson said the investigation “is still in its infancy.”

State police did not share whether a suspect has been arrested.

Public safety in Chicago is a major factor for voters in the upcoming mayoral election. Mayor Lori Lightfoot has taken the most heat for increased crime, with homicides hitting a 25-year high in 2021 with roughly 800.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Guns and goobers. A deadly combination.

Seems we cannot get rid of the goobers. Perhaps it’s time to do something about the guns?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Japanese Superfoods: Shichimi

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 13-19

Savvy Tokyo

An Introduction to Japanese Herbs

Savvy Tokyo

Ghosted: Non-confrontational Dating Culture in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 6

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Popular Neighborhoods to Visit in Osaka

GaijinPot Blog

5 Shrines in Japan to Grant Your Wishes

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Regional Ramen You Should Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Adachi Museum of Art

GaijinPot Travel

Gessho-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

New Positions for February: Are The Best Teaching Jobs Outside of Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 20-26

Savvy Tokyo