Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: A man walks below the Union and Jersey flags in St Helier
FILE PHOTO: A man walks below the Union and Jersey flags in St Helier, Jersey, Britain November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Darren Staples Photo: Reuters/DARREN STAPLES
world

Three killed, several missing after explosion on island of Jersey

0 Comments
By William James
LONDON

Three people were killed and around a dozen others remain missing after an explosion early on Saturday morning at a block of flats on the island of Jersey, off the coast of northern France.

"We now have, I regret to say, three fatalities," Robin Smith, Chief Officer of the States of Jersey Police, told a news conference.

The explosion occurred just before 4 na.m. and the fire has since been extinguished. Emergency services will continue to search for survivors through the night, Smith said.

He confirmed fire services had been called to the property on Friday evening before the explosion after residents had reported the smell of gas. He did not comment on the cause of the explosion, and said that would be subject to investigation.

Smith said a three-story building, located near the harbour in the island's capital St Helier, had completely collapsed.

He said 20 to 30 people had been evacuated and that two "walking wounded" had received hospital treatment.

Jersey is a British Crown Dependency with a resident population of just over 100,000 people.

© Thomson Reuters 2022.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Winter

Illumination Events in Japan for Christmas 2022

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Foods to Try This Winter

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Places to Visit in Japan if You Can’t Go to Europe

GaijinPot Blog

10 Must-Visit Restaurants Serving Vegan in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 45

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

What it’s Like to Stay Overnight at Tokyo DisneySea

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 46

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Finding Pieces of India in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo’s Best Vegan Christmas Cakes 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

The Art of Kokedama

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: European Art in Marunouchi

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 5 – 11

Savvy Tokyo