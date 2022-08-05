Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: A general view shows a sea port before restarting grain export in Chornomorsk
A general view shows a sea port in Chornomorsk before the restarting of grain export, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Chornomorsk, Ukraine on July 29. Photo: Reuters/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SER
world

Three new ships with grain leave Ukraine under landmark deal

KYIV/ISTANBUL

Three ships loaded with grain under a recently concluded deal have left Ukrainian ports, the Turkish defense ministry and Reuters witnesses said on Friday.

The Joint Coordination Centre in Istanbul, which groups Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish and U.N. personnel, said two ships were setting off from Chornomorsk and one from Odesa.

The three vessels carrying a total of about 58,000 tonnes of corn have been authorised to leave Ukrainian ports as part of a deal to unblock grain exports.

The Turkish Defense Ministry said on Twitter the Panama-flagged Navistar, carrying 33,000 tonnes of corn and going from Ukraine to Ireland, departed from Odesa Port. The ship will be inspected by the Joint Coordination Centre to the north of Istanbul.

The second ship, the Maltese-flagged Rojen, carrying 13,000 tonnes of corn departed from Chornomorsk port bound for Britain. The Joint Inspection Team was monitoring it.

The Turkish-flagged ship Polarnet set off from Chornomorsk for the Turkish Black Sea port of Karasu. Before the ship carrying 12,000 tonnes of corn reaches Karasu, it will be inspected by the Joint Inspection Team to the north of Istanbul.

The Razoni, the first ship loaded with Ukrainian grain to set off from a Ukrainian port since the beginning of the Russian invasion, departed this week.

Ukraine is a major grain exporter but its shipments have slumped since the beginning of the war because its Black Sea ports - a key route for its shipments - have been largely closed, driving up global food prices and prompting fears of shortages in Africa and the Middle East.

Silver Lining

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Amnesty International seems to be confirming what a lot of posters have been saying-

"Being in a defensive position does not exempt the Ukrainian military from compliance with international humanitarian law," said Amnesty International Secretary General Agnès Callamard.

Amnesty International claims “Ukrainian forces have put civilians in harm’s way by establishing bases and operating weapons systems in populated residential areas, including in schools and hospitals, as they repelled the Russian invasion that began in February.”

0 ( +0 / -0 )

