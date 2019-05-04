Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Palestinians have staged often violent demonstrations along the border with Israel for over a year Photo: AFP
world

Three Palestinians killed in Gaza after army says soldiers wounded

0 Comments
By MAHMUD HAMS
GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories

Three Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire in the Gaza Strip Friday, authorities in the enclave said, after Israel said two of its soldiers were wounded in a shooting on the border.

One of the Palestinians was shot dead during clashes along the frontier while the two others were killed in an air strike, the health ministry in Gaza said.

The Israeli army said the air strike was in retaliation for the shooting incident on the border that left its soldiers wounded.

The Gaza ministry named the men killed in the air strike as Abdullah Abu Mallouh, 33 and Alaa al-Bubli, 29, while the man killed in the clashes was 19-year-old Raid Abu Teer.

The Israeli military said it had hit a base belonging to Gaza's Islamist rulers Hamas after shots were fired at its forces along the border.

The army said "one soldier was moderately injured, and another soldier was lightly injured" when they came under fire during renewed protests.

An army spokeswoman said around 5,200 Palestinians had taken part in the demonstrations throughout the day.

Hamas did not immediately comment on the affiliation of the Palestinians killed but pledged to respond to what it called an "Israeli aggression."

Palestinians have been taking part in often violent demonstrations along the border for more than a year, calling on Israel to ease its crippling blockade of the strip.

At least 268 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the protests began in March 2018, the majority along the border.

Two Israeli soldiers have been killed in that period.

Israel accuses Hamas of using the protests as cover to carry out attacks.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Investing in Japanese Real Estate with Low Money Down: How to Get the Best Financing Terms

Apr 23rd (Tue), Higashi Azabu, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Emoji Nation: Peculiar Emoticons You’ll Find in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Culture

A Timeline of Emperor Akihito’s Reign of Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Savvy News

Savvy Tokyo Sakura Photo Contest 2019: Our Top 10 Photos

Savvy Tokyo

Anime & Manga

Nijigen no Mori (Awaji Island Anime Park)

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #29

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Culture

The Mask Behind the Mask Culture in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Masako Owada: The Woman Who Just Became Japan’s New Empress

Savvy Tokyo