Three teens critically wounded in shooting at Denver high school

DENVER

Three teens have been hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting at a suburban Denver high school, authorities said Wednesday.

The shooting happened around midday at Evergreen High School in Evergreen, about 30 miles west of Denver, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jacki Kelley said.

All those taken to the hospital are believed to be students, Kelley said. She did not immediately have details on their injuries.

All three teens were either in the emergency room or undergoing surgery as of mid-afternoon at St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood, Colorado, CEO Kevin Cullinan said. He said he does not believe there were any other victims from the shooting.

It’s not clear who the shooter was or how many shooters may have been involved in the shooting, Kelley said.

