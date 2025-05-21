 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Stabbing incident at Vahajarvi school in Pirkkala
A view shows police vehicles outside the Vahajarvi School, following a stabbing incident at the school, in Pirkkala, Finland May 20, 2025. Lehtikuva/Mika Kylmaniemi / APOLLO PHOTO via REUTERS Image: Reuters/Mika Kylmaniemi / APOLLO PHOTO
world

Three pupils injured in Finnish school attack

0 Comments
HELSINKI

Three pupils were injured in an attack at a school in southern Finland on Tuesday and a fellow student suspected of carrying out the assault has been apprehended, police said.

The attacker used a bladed weapon, police said in a statement, adding that the injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Police said they were investigating written material believed to have been published by the suspect prior to the incident, but did not elaborate on the content.

They did not state the age of the victims but said their parents had been informed.

Pupils at the Vahajarvi school in Pirkkala, some 180 kilometers north of Helsinki, range from pre-school age to ninth grade, according to its website.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Tokyo as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including financing options, market trends and recommended properties. The webinar will be held from 11:00AM to 12:00PM (Japan Standard Time) on June 14, 2025.

Register today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Raising a Multicultural Child in Japan: What We’re Learning Along the Way

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Everyday Sounds You’ll Hear in Japan (And What They Mean)

GaijinPot Blog

NHK Fees in Japan Explained

GaijinPot Blog

What to Do After Losing Your Job in Japan: 10 Steps to Move Forward

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Sanja Matsuri (Sanja Festival)

GaijinPot Travel

How to Talk About Religion in Japan: Vocabulary and Real-Life Examples

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for May 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Tokyo Love Hotel Recommendations: To Suit Every Taste

Savvy Tokyo

Can My Company Cut My Salary in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Kamioka

GaijinPot Travel

Kanten: Japanese Superfood Recipes

Savvy Tokyo