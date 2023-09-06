Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Three rescued from the Coral Sea
A view shows the boat that carried three people who were rescued from the Coral Sea September 5, 2023 Australian Maritime Safety Authority/Handout via REUTERS Photo: Reuters/AUSTRALIAN MARITIME SAFETY AUTHO
world

Three rescued after sharks attack yacht off Australian coast

SYDNEY

Three people on board a catamaran in the Coral Sea off the northeast coast of Australia have been rescued after the hulls of the vessel became damaged from several shark attacks, the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) said on Wednesday.

Satellite photos and a video on the AMSA website showed a large part of the stern of the yacht torn away.

"The vessel departed from Vanuatu and was bound for Cairns (Australia) when contact was established. Both hulls of the vessel have been damaged following several shark attacks," the AMSA said in a statement.

Rescue crews responded to an emergency positioning beacon registered to the Tion, a nine-meter inflatable catamaran, early on Wednesday morning. The yacht was located about 835 kms southeast of Cairns in the Coral Sea.

AMSA requested the assistance of a Panama-flagged vehicle carrier, which successfully conducted the rescue.

The three passengers - two Russian and one French citizen - are due to arrive in Brisbane on Thursday, AMSA said.

Unusual. What kind of sharks were they?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Seeing these kind of stories more and more--at least here the media is not pushing its climate change agenda.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

