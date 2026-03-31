Three U.N. peacekeepers from Indonesia killed in Lebanon as Israeli strikes pummel south

Rays of sunlight break through a cloud over Beirut's southern suburbs, amid escalating hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, as the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran continues, Lebanon, March 30, 2026. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Three United Nations peacekeepers from Indonesia were killed in two separate incidents in southern Lebanon after a bloody weekend in which Lebanese journalists and medics were killed in Israeli strikes.

Two peacekeepers were killed on Monday after an ‌explosion from an unknown origin destroyed their vehicle near Bani Hayyan in south Lebanon, the U.N. peacekeeping force UNIFIL said in a statement. Two other soldiers were wounded in the blast.

Another Indonesian soldier was killed overnight Sunday into Monday when a projectile exploded near one of the group's positions close to the ‌southern Lebanese village of Adchit al-Qusayr. Another peacekeeper was critically injured at the time.

The death on ⁠Sunday was the first among the U.N.'s peacekeeping force in the new war between Israel and ⁠Lebanese armed group Hezbollah which ⁠erupted on March 2.

"These are two separate incidents and we are investigating them as two separate incidents," said UNIFIL's spokesperson Kandice Ardiel.

In ‌response to the first death, Indonesia's foreign ministry said on Monday the deceased peacekeeper was one of its citizens and that three ⁠others were injured by "indirect artillery fire".

Indonesia condemned the incident and said any ⁠harm to peacekeepers is unacceptable, while reiterating its condemnation "of Israel's attacks in southern Lebanon."

Israel's military said early on Tuesday it is aware of the reports regarding the two incidents and they are being reviewed thoroughly to determine whether they resulted from Hezbollah or the military activity.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said attacks on peacekeepers are grave violations of international humanitarian ⁠law and may amount to war crimes.

"We strongly condemn these unacceptable incidents - peacekeepers must never be a target," the U.N. peacekeeping ⁠chief Jean-Pierre Lacroix told reporters in a briefing on Monday.

PARAMEDICS, ‌JOURNALISTS KILLED

UNIFIL is stationed in southern Lebanon to monitor hostilities along the demarcation line with Israel - an area that is at the heart of clashes between Israeli troops and Iran-backed Hezbollah fighters.

Lebanon was pulled into the war in the Middle East when Hezbollah fired rockets at Israel in solidarity with Tehran, two days after Iran was attacked by Israel and the United States. Hezbollah's attack prompted a ‌new Israeli ground and air offensive.

More than 1,240 people have been killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon, according to Lebanese authorities. They include more than 120 children, nearly 80 women and dozens of paramedics.

More than 400 Hezbollah fighters have been killed since March 2, according to two sources familiar with Hezbollah's count.

The Israeli military issued evacuation warnings to residents of six villages in Lebanon's western Bekaa region on Monday, in the first such warning for those areas. The military said the warning was prompted by what it described as militant activity in the area, without providing further details.

Fresh airstrikes hit several towns in southern Lebanon on Monday and at least one strike hit ​Beirut's southern suburbs.

The Israeli military said strikes in Beirut targeted commanders responsible for coordination between Hezbollah and Palestinian militant groups.

At least 10 paramedics were killed over the weekend in Israeli strikes, according to the Lebanese health ministry. Three journalists were killed ‌in an Israeli strike on their car on Saturday.

The Israeli military has accused Hezbollah operatives of posing as Lebanese paramedics, and has said that some journalists it killed were part of the group's intelligence or military wing. It has not publicly provided evidence to support those claims.

Lebanon's health ministry has denied that any ‌ambulances or health facilities are used for military purposes. Lebanon's presidency has said that targeted journalists are "civilians performing a professional duty."

Israel ⁠has said it intends to control a buffer ⁠zone up to the Litani River, which runs about 30 ​km (20 miles) north of the Lebanese border with Israel.

Its ground troops have been pushing into Lebanese border towns and demolishing ⁠homes in the area.

Israel's military said on ‌Monday that a sixth soldier had been killed in fighting in southern Lebanon. Lebanon's armed forces ​said that a Lebanese soldier had been killed in an Israeli airstrike. At least nine Lebanese soldiers have been killed by Israel.

Lebanon's army has not been fighting Israeli forces.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.