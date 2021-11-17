Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Times Square New Year's Eve
FILE — Confetti falls as people celebrate the new year in New York's Times Square, Jan. 1, 2017. Crowds will once again fill New York's Times Square this New Year's Eve, with proof of COVID-19 vaccination required for revelers who want to watch the ball drop in person, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, File)
world

Times Square is back open on New Year's Eve — with vax proof

4 Comments
NEW YORK

Crowds will once again fill New York's Times Square this New Year's Eve, with proof of COVID-19 vaccination required for revelers who want to watch the ball drop in person, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday.

“Yes, we are proud to announce that Times Square, wonderful celebration in Times Square, the ball drop, everything, coming back full strength the way we love it,” de Blasio said at a virtual news briefing. “Hundreds of thousands of people there to celebrate. We can finally get back together again. It’s going to be amazing.”

Tom Harris, the president of the Times Square Alliance, said all spectators aged 5 and over will be asked to show proof of full vaccination. People who can't be vaccinated because of a disability will have to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test, he said.

The New Year’s Eve celebration, perhaps the city’s most iconic public gathering, was a socially distant affair during the height of the pandemic last year.

There were no packed crowds of giddy revelers, jammed together cheek-by-jowl. Instead there were mostly empty streets as officials told people to stay home and watch the ball drop on television. Entertainers including Jennifer Lopez performed behind police barricades to small groups made up of essential workers.

With the advent of vaccines, the city’s public celebrations have been on the upswing in 2021. The Macy’s Fourth of July fireworks once again welcomed crowds to gather and watch as fireworks lit up the sky, and some parades have returned to city streets.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade will also be returning to pre-COVID form, with giant balloons guided by volunteer handlers making their way through the event’s Manhattan parade route, instead of the one-block stretch they were kept to last year.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

4 Comments
Login to comment

over will be asked to show proof of full vaccination

What about the 34 million Americans who took 1 dose but for whatever reason declined the 2nd?

They are obviously not "anti-vaxxers" they did take the vaccination, but now they're being treated exactly the same as the unvaccinated.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

Must be getting annoying for those clinging to their illogical anti vaccine stance.

However, I doubt they will be able to check everyone turning up.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Hundreds of thousands of people there to celebrate

How will you guys here judge this?

Big spreader event or not?

How many of the hundreds of thousands have and will spread the virus even they are vaccined? (Especially to the people who can not be vaccined but also will join).

How many of the hundreds of thousands will wear a mask even they are vaccined?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Welcome to the future, anti-vax conspiracy theorists. You’re not welcome amongst us an you won’t be missed.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

Easy Bento Making For Newbies

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Gyudon

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 45

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For November 15-21

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 44

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Respite in The Countryside: The Hostels Making a Difference in Rural Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #157: Teen Asks Aquarium For Love Advice—Gets an Answer You’d Expect

GaijinPot Blog

Sponsored Post

A Financial Review with Argentum Wealth

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For November 8-14

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

All you Need to Know About Pocky Day in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Get a Jump Start on These 2022 Teaching Jobs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #156: Won’t Somebody Notice The Portion Size?

GaijinPot Blog