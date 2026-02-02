Top Justice Department official plays down chance for charges arising from Epstein files revelations

A top Justice Department official played down the possibility of additional criminal charges arising from the Jeffrey Epstein files, saying Sunday that the existence of “horrible photographs” and troubling email correspondence does not “allow us necessarily to prosecute somebody.”
Department officials said over the summer that a review of Epstein-related records did not establish a basis for new criminal investigations.
That position remains unchanged, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said, even as a massive document dump since Friday has focused fresh attention on Epstein's links to powerful individuals around the world and revived questions about what, if any, knowledge the wealthy financier's associates had about his crimes.
“There’s a lot of correspondence. There’s a lot of emails. There’s a lot of photographs. There’s a lot of horrible photographs that appear to be taken by Mr. Epstein or people around him,” Blanche said Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union." "But that doesn’t allow us necessarily to prosecute somebody.”
He said that victims of Epstein's sex abuse “want to be made whole,” but that “doesn’t mean we can just create evidence or that we can just kind of come up with a case that isn’t there."
President Donald Trump’s Justice Department said Friday that it would be releasing more than 3 million pages of documents along with more than 2,000 videos and 180,000 images under a law intended to reveal most of the material it collected during two decades of investigations into Epstein.
The fallout from the release of the files has been swift. A top official in Slovakia left his position after photos and emails revealed he had met with Epstein in the years after Epstein was released from jail. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer suggested that longtime Epstein friend Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew, should tell U.S. investigators whether he knows about Epstein's activities.
The files, posted to the department’s website, included documents involving Epstein’s friendship with Mountbatten-Windsor, and Epstein’s email correspondence with onetime Trump adviser Steve Bannon, New York Giants co-owner Steve Tisch and other prominent contacts with people in political, business and philanthropic circles, such as billionaires Bill Gates and Elon Musk.
The Epstein saga has long fueled public fascination in part because of the financier's past friendships with Trump and former President Bill Clinton. Both men said they had no knowledge Epstein was abusing underage girls.
Among the newly released records was a spreadsheet created last August that summarized calls made to the FBI’s National Threat Operation Center or to a hotline set by prosecutors from people claiming to have some knowledge of wrongdoing by Trump. That document included a range of uncorroborated stories involving many different celebrities, and somewhat fantastical scenarios, occasionally with notations indicating what follow-up, if any, was done by agents.
Blanche said Sunday that there were a “ton of people” named in the Epstein files besides Trump and that the FBI had fielded “hundreds of calls” about prominent individuals that were “quickly determined to not be credible."
Some of Epstein’s personal email correspondence contained candid discussions with other people about his penchant for paying women for sex, even after he served jail time for soliciting an underage prostitute. Epstein killed himself in a New York jail in August 2019, a month after being indicted on federal sex trafficking charges.
In one 2013 email, a person whose name was blacked out wrote to Epstein about his choice “to surround yourself with these young women in a capacity that bleeds — perhaps, somewhat arbitrarily — from the professional into the personal and back.”
“Though these women are young, they are not too young to know that they are making a very particular choice in taking on this role with you,” the person wrote. "Especially in the aftermath of your trial which, after all, was public and could be — indeed was — interpreted as a powerful man taking advantage of powerless young women, instead of the other way around.”
In another email written in 2009, not long after Epstein had finished serving jail time for his Florida sex crime, another woman, whose name was redacted, excoriated him for breaking a promise that they would spend time alone together and try to conceive a baby.
“I find myself having to question every agreement we have made (no prostitutes staying in the house, in our bed, movies, naps, two weeks Alone, baby...),” She wrote. “Your last minute suggestion to spend THIS weekend with prostitutes is just too much for me to handle. I can’t live like this anymore.”
Blanche said in a separate appearance on ABC's “This Week” that though there are a “small number of documents” that the Justice Department is waiting for a judge's approval before it can release, when it comes to the department's own scouring of documents, “this review is over.”
“We reviewed over six million pieces of paper, thousands of videos, tens of thousands of images,” Blanche said.
House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., told NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday that he thinks the Department of Justice is complying with the law requiring public disclosure of the Epstein files.
But Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., and co-sponsor of the law requiring the Justice Department to release its Epstein files, said he did not believe the department had fully complied. He said survivors are upset that many of their names accidentally had come out without redactions and they want to make sure the rest of the files come out.
Blanche said each time the department has learned that a victim's name was not properly redacted, it has moved quickly to fix the problem but that those mistakes account for a tiny fraction of the overall materials.
The AP is reviewing the documents released by the Justice Department in collaboration with journalists from Versant, CBS and NBC. Journalists from each newsroom are working together to examine the files and share information about what is in them. Each outlet is responsible for its own independent news coverage of the documents.
plasticmonkey
Of course. Mike Johnson would never say or do anything to upset his Lord ‘n’ Savior Donald Trump.
Weasel.
Blacklabel
They complied with the law. The law had clear exceptions to cover things that where not be released, so they weren’t.
if Trump can’t be implicated, the left has zero interest in the Democrat crimes in these files.
it’s not fair it’s only Democrats! It is if only Democrats did it.
Bob Fosse
The ‘lock ‘em up, a storm is coming’ qanon maga branch must be rather disappointed.
Blacklabel
as disappointed as the posters claiming for a decade that the Epstein files “will” implicate Trump and he “will” be removed from office and “will” go to prison-just you wait! crowd.
Underworld
Blacklabel
The ‘lock ‘em up, a storm is coming’ qanon maga branch must be rather disappointed.
Nah. The Epstein files have always been a fringe MAGA/Q-Anon obsession.
Cooked
Lots of people involved. If any of it is criminal then they need to be brought to justice.
lincolnman
ROFL...remember when MAGA-world was consumed with the files and sending all the "global elites" to jail? That's all you heard on Fox News when they were interviewing Trump, Patel, Bannon, Graham, and all the rest of the MAGA miscreants.
Hannity, Ingraham, Watters were all wetting their pants on the files being released....
Now? MEGA-MAGA-FLIP-FLOP ALERT!
Now it's "who cares", "it's finished", "all done"....
And that includes our flip-flopping MAGA-fans here...
MAGA - all lies and hypocrisy, all the time...
Bottom-line: Trump betrayed his supporters and is keeping 2.5 million docs hidden to save himself and his pedo global elite friends...just what our MAGA-fans voted for, right?
Underworld
Blacklabel
Nope. They still have a heap to release, they need to explain the redactions and it sure looks like they over-redacted in some cases (to protect the elites) and under-redacted in others (victim's names exposed).
Wasabi
put the felon in jail now!
lincolnman
MAGA Darling MTG, who our MAGA fans here have professed their never-ending love, really went scorched earth today, and laid out the truth about Trump and MAGA....
"Former Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene went absolutely nuts on President Donald Trump in a new interview, branding his Make America Great Again movement a “big lie” and accusing the president of ignoring U.S. citizens so that he can focus on waging “war on behalf of Israel.”
“MAGA is — I think people are realizing it was all a lie. It was a big lie for the people,” Greene said.
She said Trump has completely turned on his base and is more worried about serving the “big big donors” who send money to his PACs and have pitched in for his new ballroom.
“Those are the people that get the special favors, the government contracts, they get the pardons,” Greene said. “And it’s the foreign countries that are running the show here. It’s the major big corporations and what is best for the world. That’s really what MAGA is.”
Wow, she blasted and dissed Trump and MAGA more than Pelosi, AOC and Bernie ever have...
So, MAGA-fans, still "love" her? Just like Trump, she'd never lie to you. right?
ROFL...
Underworld
Blacklabel
That's totally true. Before the presidential election, Dems weren't talking about the Epstein files at all.
It was pod-casters like Bongino and Kash who were calling for the release.
That's why this has been such an own goal for Trump.
Cooked
Yet every single person on the left here is clearly arguing that they want to see more of the files. It’s the right that is trying to sweep it away now.
BertieWooster
He died in a New York jail, that is certain. Whether or not he took his own life is not. The circumstances around his death are very suspicious.
Blacklabel
yeah you want to keep seeing it forever until the point that Trump is implicated.
but sadly for you there is no more to see, so work with the 3 million pages full of Democrats you have?
Blacklabel
It really shouldn’t be this hard to implicate Trump on something, anything!
why is it soooo haaaaard?
Blacklabel
Yet…Trying to spin that numerous leftist posters weren’t here posting daily about Epstein in numerous unrelated articles doesn’t match proof in posting histories.
Then: “(insert article topic) is just a distraction from the Epstein files! Release the files! Why won’t they release the files!” x5000 posts.
now? Ah that was just your thing that we never cared about. lol
Underworld
Blacklabel
There's plenty more to see. The full set of documents hasn't been release. Many millions more to be released.
u_s__reamer
Epstein's salacious "sex-club" party favors for rich, well-connected men is just the icing on the cake of his nefarious activities, serving as the proverbial "squirrel in the tree over there" to distract from his egregious financial corruption and his murky role in the dark side of international politics working as a fixer and spy for the usual suspects. As a man who knew too much, his secrets died with him, or else lie buried by the security services of the deep state.
Blacklabel
They won’t be. release is over.
Law provides exclusions right in the text.
thought the left never cared about the files anyway?
wallace
Victims are calling for the release of the last 2 million files. Why are they being withheld?
Underworld
Blacklabel
Many millions more to be released.
Nope. It's not.
The only exclusions are to protect victims. They can't be to protect any non-victim from embarrassment.
So there is no excuse for the rest of the documents not to be released.
It's always been a MAGA issue, but I think the fact that Trump wants this to go away so badly, makes me think that there is a cover-up. Where there is smoke, there is fire.
Blacklabel
Sure was interesting to see NY Mayor Mamdani and his mother both in the files for separate activities.
stormcrow
Talk about letting a fox into the henhouse.
wallace
The files reveal Fergie, the former Duchess of York and ex-wife of Andrew, sent an email begging Epstein to marry her. Yo can't make up that kind of stuff.
Blacklabel
good thing that’s not one of the exceptions in the law!
or else we wouldn’t have been able to hear about Bill Gates getting an STD from a Russian.
We are all so much more enriched in our lives having to know and think about that. lol
Fountain
“It really shouldn’t be this hard to implicate Trump on something, anything!
why is it soooo haaaaard?”
Oh, that’s a tough one. Let me think…..
Perhaps, because there is absolutely no way Trump and his team are going to release any files that implicate him in sexual crimes against children.
You haven’t considered this possibility?
Because that’s what the whole non-MAGA world thinks and not only “the left” of which you always speak.
Blacklabel
i have.
With the same amount of thought you have given to they can’t release anything that implicates Trump only because it doesn’t exist.
Blacklabel
I simply came to the conclusion that Democrats and Biden had these materials for 4 years.
so there is zero way they would have not have used them against Trump to ensure Joe and then Kamala would win 2024.
No way they would have left that to any chance. But with no Trump dirt, all it would have done is exposed all the Democrats and their donors being exposed now.
Underworld
Blacklabel
The Democrats and Biden didn't have these materials, the DOJ did.
It wasn't up to the Democrats, it was up to Merrick Garland, and he would release them, because if Trump was in them, it would be considered political interference.
Fountain
Let me ask you a question then, blacklabel.
When Trump and others were spending time on the prolific pedophile Epstein’s private island and home, while rampant sex abuse against children was taking place, what were they doing? Having an early night with a cup of cocoa, reading books on their own?
And, let me make one thing clear to you.
This whole business is an absolute disgrace, there is clearly a cover-up going on to protect all of these vile and disgusting, powerful men.
I’m not on some witchhunt only against Trump, I want every one of these sex criminals to be prosecuted.
Do you not want the same thing?
Clinton, Branson, Ratner, Mountbatten-Windor, Wasserman, Trump, Barak et al.
This isn’t right versus left, this is decent people against vile, sick pedophiles.
Why the Biden administration didn’t release files before, I have no idea. They were protecting Democrats within the files, quite possibly. It’s also a disgrace that they didn’t release these files.
I repeat, I don’t care if it is a Democrat or a Republican in the files, I want these people to be punished. This isn’t about politics for me, this is about evil being brought to justice.
Remember, there are still about 2.5 million pages of documents which haven’t been released. Criminals are still being protected.