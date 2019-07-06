Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Top official says Iran ready for higher uranium enrichment

TEHRAN, Iran

A top aide to Iran's supreme leader says the Islamic Republic is ready to begin enriching uranium beyond the level set by Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

Ali Akbar Velayati says in a video posted on a website for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei that "Americans directly and Europeans indirectly violated the deal."

Velayati adds that increasing uranium enrichment beyond 3.67% as allowed by the deal is "unanimously agreed upon by every component of the establishment."

Iran appears poised on Sunday to increase its uranium enrichment closer to weapons-grade levels as a deadline set by its president for Europe to offer new terms to the deal expires.

Iran has yet to say how far they'll enrich their uranium, though Velayati mentioned a need for 5%-enrichment in his filmed comments.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Donny sure is winning here.

Remember how Obama put in place a deal that prevent Iran from enriching uranium in large quantities and to high levels? So do I.

Remember how Iran was abiding by that agreement until Donny withdrew from it and started choking Iran's economy? So do I.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

So the nuclear deal which limited the uranium enrichment is replaced by the Donny withdrawal enabling Iran once again to enrich uranium beyond the 300 kg limit and have enough weapons grade within a year to build their first nuclear bomb.

Donny thinks he's winning on this one?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

To have nuclear power in the form of power plants which do not require high enriched uranium are acceptable, but still a risk. Should even one power plant become disabled and radiation leaks, the entire world ecology is affected. To enrich to a level of producing nuclear arms is a major problem. Such arms even if by accident is detonated can produce a much worse result than Hiroshima's physical devastation plus much heavier affect ecologically. So the world do not want any more.

Iran is in essense being totally "irresponsible" as is N Korea to themselves and to the rest of the world, regardless of ideologies or race or politics.

The idea of making a deal or having made a deal does not make sense in such a situation to begin with. There is only two answers, to stop or not to stop.

Sad that those who have the power to stop all this do not have the respect for all life. Sad too that the world do not have the vision and the power, mostly the will, to stop those who must be stopped.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

