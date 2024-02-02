Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Lebanon Britain
Britain's Foreign Secretary David Cameron, left, meets with Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. Cameron discussed with Lebanese officials the volatile situation in the Middle East during a stop in Beirut, part of a regional tour. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)
world

Top UK diplomat says Britain could recognize a Palestinian state before a peace deal with Israel

0 Comments
By FAY ABUELGASIM
RIYAK, Lebanon

Britain’s top diplomat said Thursday that his country could officially recognize a Palestinian state after a cease-fire in Gaza without waiting for the outcome of what could be yearslong talks between Israel and the Palestinians on a two-state solution.

Foreign Secretary David Cameron, speaking to The Associated Press during a visit Thursday to Lebanon intended to tamp down regional tensions, said no recognition could come while Hamas remained in Gaza, but that it could take place while Israeli negotiations with Palestinian leaders were continuing.

U.K. recognition of an independent state of Palestine, including in the United Nations, “can’t come at the start of the process, but it doesn’t have to be the very end of the process,” said Cameron, a former British prime minister.

“It could be something that we consider as this process, as this advance to a solution, becomes more real,” Cameron said. “What we need to do is give the Palestinian people a horizon towards a better future, the future of having a state of their own.”

That prospect is “absolutely vital for the long-term peace and security of the region,” he said.

Britain, the U.S. and other Western countries have supported the idea of an independent Palestine existing alongside Israel as a solution to the region’s most intractable conflict, but have said Palestinian independence should come as part of a negotiated settlement. There have been no substantive negotiations since 2009.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, for his part, has publicly rejected the creation of an independent Palestinian state after the war, and has even boasted in recent weeks that he was instrumental in preventing Palestinian statehood.

A move by some of Israel’s key allies to recognize a Palestinian state without Israel’s buy-in could isolate Israel and put pressure on it to come to the table.

Cameron said the first step must be a “pause in the fighting” in Gaza that would eventually turn into “a permanent, sustainable cease-fire.”

He added that in order for his country to recognize a Palestinian state, the leaders of the Hamas militant group would need to leave Gaza “because you can’t have a two state solution with Gaza still controlled by the people responsible for Oct. 7,” referring to the deadly Hamas attack on Israel that triggered the war in Gaza.

Hamas has so far taken the position that its leaders would not leave the enclave as part of a cease-fire deal.

Cameron said his country is also proposing a plan to deescalate tensions on the Lebanon-Israel border, where the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah and Israeli forces have been trading fire near-daily for the past four months, sparking fears of a wider war.

The plan would include Britain training Lebanese army forces to carry out more security work in the border region, he said.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Anime Illustration Online Workshop: Drawing Beautiful Hairstyles of Japanese Animation

Join us for a webinar on how hair is represented in anime, presented by a teacher from Anime Artist Academy. See the latest examples and learn how to put these techniques into practice. Attendance is free but only 50 spots are available.

Feb 21 (Wed), 5PM (Japan Standard Time)

Sign Up

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Jan. 29 – Feb. 4, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

The Best Things To Do In Sapporo

GaijinPot Blog

Why MobalPay is Your Expat Survival Payment Card in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Ioki Cave

GaijinPot Travel

Nozawaonsen

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Akan

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

100 Yen Shop Must Haves For DIY Nails

Savvy Tokyo

Authentic Japanese Cooking Classes in Shikoku

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo’s Best Fruit Picking Spots

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Jojakko-ji

GaijinPot Travel

tokyo

Tokyo Joypolis

GaijinPot Travel