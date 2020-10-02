Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Counselor to the President Hope Hicks walks from Marine One to accompany President Donald Trump aboard Air Force One as he departs Wednesday, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Photo: AP
world

Top Trump aide Hope Hicks, who went with him to debate, tests positive for coronavirus

4 Comments
By ZEKE MILLER and JILL COLVIN
WASHINGTON

Hope Hicks, one of President Donald Trump's closest aides, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Hicks, who serves as counselor to the president and traveled with him to a rally Wednesday, tested positive Thursday, according to an administration official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private health information. She is the closest aide to Trump to test positive so far.

The White House did not immediately respond to multiple questions about the last time Trump was tested and whether he and other staffers who spent time with Hicks in recent days will be asked to quarantine.

In a statement, White House spokesman Judd Deere said, “The President takes the health and safety of himself and everyone who works in support of him and the American people very seriously.”

“White House Operations collaborates with the Physician to the President and the White House Military Office to ensure all plans and procedures incorporate current CDC guidance and best practices for limiting COVID-19 exposure to the greatest extent possible both on complex and when the President is traveling,” Deere said.

Hicks traveled with the president multiple times this week, including aboard Marine One, the presidential helicopter, for a Minnesota rally Wednesday, and aboard Air Force One to Tuesday night's first presidential debate.

Hicks, one of the president's most trusted aides, previously served as White House communications director and rejoined the administration this year ahead of the election. Her positive test was first reported by Bloomberg News.

Multiple White House staffers have tested positive for the virus, including Katie Miller, Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary, national security adviser Robert O'Brien, and one of the president's personal valets.

After earlier positive cases close to the president, the White House instituted a daily testing regimen for the president’s senior aides. Others who will be in close proximity to the president and vice president, including reporters, are also tested every day.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

4 Comments
Login to comment

I think this is a hoax.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

The level of irresponsibility is mind boggling.

They knew she wasn’t well for 2 days and did nothing!!!!

0 ( +2 / -2 )

The President takes the health and safety of himself 

That is the only truthful part of the statement. trump hides in his bunker, gets everyone around him tested.... He doesn’t care about others.

Bet he is freaking out now.........

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

The orange sun is setting as the Wall and Covid close in on Trump and the GOP, but we all hope Hope can soon recover and she, too, rid herself of her chronic pre-existing condition.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

So cool.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

GaijinPot’s Guide to Go To Travel

GaijinPot Blog

Apartments to rent for less than ¥80,000 in Kanagawa—September 2020

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For October 3-4

Savvy Tokyo

5 Best Websites for Finding Japanese Tutors Online

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

12 Breathtaking Onsen Resorts To Visit This Autumn

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

2020 Halloween Afternoon Tea and Buffets in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Fall 2020 Makeup Trends In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Museums

TeamLab: Resonating Life in the Acorn Forest

GaijinPot Travel

Transport

Resort Shirakami

GaijinPot Travel

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 39, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Adventures

Is Europe On Your Travel Bucket List? What Is ETIAS And How To Apply

Savvy Tokyo