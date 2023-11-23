Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: People attend a rally to highlight Islamophobia in Toronto
FILE PHOTO: Attendees return signs after a rally to highlight Islamophobia, sponsored by the Muslim Association of Canada, including the June 6 in London, Ontario attack which killed a Muslim family in what police describe as a hate-motivated crime, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 18, 2021. REUTERS/Alex Filip/File Photo Photo: Reuters/ALEX FILIPE
world

Toronto police say hate crimes have spiked since start of Gaza conflict

0 Comments
OTTAWA

The number of antisemitic and anti-Muslim hate crimes in Toronto, Canada's largest city, has spiked significantly since the start of the Gaza conflict between Israel and Hamas on Oct 7, authorities said on Thursday.

Police chief Myron Demkiw said 78 hate crimes had been reported between Oct 7 and Nov 20, compared to 37 in the same time frame in 2022. The real number was undoubtedly higher since some people were hesitant to come forward, he added.

The number of reported antisemitic hate crimes in this period almost trebled to 38 from 13 last year, while those involving the Muslim, Palestinian and Arab population leapt to 17 from just one in 2022.

"The impact of the events in the Middle East on our city are ongoing and have escalated since Oct 7," Demkiw told a televised news conference.

Since the Oct 7 Hamas raid into southern Israel and subsequent Israeli retaliation, 25 people have been arrested and 64 charges laid in relation to reported hate incidents.

"Hate crimes can traumatize not just victims, but all members of the targeted community and beyond," said Demkiw. Toronto has temporarily boosted the size of its hate crime unit to 29 from the usual six.

With around three million people living in Toronto, it is by far the biggest city in Canada, which has a population of just over 40 million.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

I Tried Traveling Japan for $30 Per Day, Here’s What I Learned

GaijinPot Blog

Karatsu Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

10 Advent Calendars to Count Down to Christmas Day in Japan 2023

Savvy Tokyo

The Best Autumn Leaf Viewing Spots in Shimane

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

MailMate Handles Mail for Expats, Akiya Owners and Businesses

GaijinPot Blog

Ryozenji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 45

GaijinPot Blog

Tachikue Gorge (Tachikuekyo)

GaijinPot Travel

Nanrakuen Garden

GaijinPot Travel

How to Deal with Your Japanese Neighbors

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Japan’s Love Hotels: 5 Luxury Stays In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo