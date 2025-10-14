 Japan Today
Tropical storm Raymond triggered landslides and flooding in Mexico
Members of the Mexican navy remove mud from the courtyard of a house as torrential rains from tropical storm Raymond triggered landslides and flooding in Jalcocotan, Nayarit state, Mexico October 12, 2025. REUTERS/Christian Ruano Image: Reuters/Christian Ruano
Torrential rains, flooding leave at least 64 dead, 65 missing in Mexico

MEXICO CITY

Torrential rains that lashed Mexico last week have left at least 64 people dead and 65 missing, the government said Monday, after downpours triggered landslides, cut off power in some municipalities and caused rivers to burst their banks.

Mexican authorities have deployed thousands of personnel to help evacuate, clean up and monitor areas in Gulf Coast and central states most affected by the rains, which lasted through much of last week.

Laura Velazquez, national coordinator of civil protection, said Hidalgo and Veracruz were the states worst affected, with 29 deaths and 18 missing reported in Veracruz, and 21 deaths and 43 missing in Hidalgo.

Electricity was cut off for municipalities in five states of Mexico but has been largely restored, authorities said.

