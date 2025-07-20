 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Tourist boat capsizes during a thunderstorm in Vietnam, leaving 18 dead and 23 missing

0 Comments
HA LONG BAY, Vietnam

A tourist boat capsized during a sudden thunderstorm in Vietnam on Saturday afternoon during a sightseeing excursion, killing 18 people and leaving nearly two dozen others missing, state media reported.

The Wonder Sea boat was carrying 48 passengers and five crew members during the tour of Ha Long Bay, a popular destination for visitors, according to the reports.

Rescue workers saved 12 people, and recovered the 18 bodies near the site of the capsizing, VNExpress newspaper said. Twenty-three people remain missing.

The boat turned upside down because of strong winds, the newspaper said. A 14-year-old boy was among the survivors, and he was rescued four hours after being trapped in the overturned hull.

The newspaper said that most of the passengers were tourists, including about 20 children, from Hanoi, the country’s capital.

A tropical storm is also moving toward the area. A national weather forecast said that Storm Wipha is expected to hit Vietnam’s northern region, including Ha Long Bay's coast next week.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Introducing New Condominiums and Minpaku for Sale from Daiwa House

This webinar will introduce new properties for sale from Daiwa House, one of Japan's leading home builders. Join us August 2, 2025 from 11AM to Noon (Japan Standard Time).

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Where to Go in Japan—Please, Anywhere but Tokyo, Kyoto or Osaka

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Fireworks In Japan: The Culture and Festivals of Hanabi

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

From Viral TikToks To Fan Backlash: Sylvanian Families Lawsuit Sparks Global Collector Drama

Savvy Tokyo

7 Job Interview Red Flags in Japan (and What to Ask Instead)

GaijinPot Blog

Japan Travel Guide – Green Season

GaijinPot Travel

12 Natural Japanese Skincare Ingredients For Radiant Skin

Savvy Tokyo

Engaku-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Fukushima Waraji Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

My Experience Donating Hair in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

10 Multicultural & Half-Japanese Women Authors

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events for July 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Tokyo Events for August 2025

GaijinPot Blog