Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Tourist bus crashes in Brazil, killing 25

0 Comments
RIO DE JANEIRO

At least 25 people are dead and six injured after a minibus carrying tourists from a coastal trip collided with a truck in Brazil's northeastern state of Bahia, local authorities said on Monday.

The crash happened overnight on a federal road between cities of Nova Fatima and Gaviao in inland Bahia, the state's local fire department outpost said in a statement.

The injured were taken to nearby hospitals, it added.

Most of the victims were in the minibus, Bahia civil police said, noting that the cause of the accident is under investigation.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Winter

10 Essential Items for Staying Warm during Winter in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Renewing Your Visa In-person and Online in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Trending Japanese Makeup Looks for Winter 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Curated Collections

Savvy Tokyo

Winter

8 Beautiful Winter Destinations in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Nagasaki Nomozaki Dinosaur Park

GaijinPot Travel

Kyushu Railway History Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Meganebashi Bridge

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

What is the Difference Between Sento and Onsen?

GaijinPot Blog

Zuiryu-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Jan. 8 – 14

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s New Openings in 2024

Savvy Tokyo