Newsletter Signup Register / Login
In this handout photo provided by the Bulgarian Interior Ministry, a view of a bus that crashed and overturned, near the town of Svoge, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. Bulgaria's health minister says a tourist bus has flipped over on a highway near Sofia, the capital, killing at least 15 people and leaving 27 others injured. Police said a bus carrying tourists on a weekend trip to a nearby resort overturned and then fell down a side road 20 meters (66 feet) below the highway. (Bulgarian Interior Ministry via AP)
world

Tourist bus crashes in Bulgaria; 16 reported killed

0 Comments
SOFIA, Bulgaria

Bulgarian authorities say a tourist bus has flipped over on a highway near Sofia, the capital, killing at least 16 people and leaving 26 others injured.

Police said a bus carrying tourists on a weekend trip to a nearby resort overturned and then fell down a side road 20 meters (66 feet) below the highway. The accident happened at 5:10 p.m. Saturday about 20 kilometers (12 miles) north of Sofia.

Ambulances rushed to the scene and took the injured to Sofia hospitals. Doctors said some of them were in critical condition.

Health Minister Kiril Ananiev gave an initial death toll of 15, but doctors from Sofia's emergency hospital said another bus victim died Saturday night.

The major of Bozhurishte, north of Sofia, told reporters that all the passengers were from his village.

The government declared Monday a national day of mourning for the victims.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

LGBT

Aisotope Lounge

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar IKSPIARI

Offer

Free BNLS Liposculpting Treatment

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Food and Drink

Asahi Soft Drinks Factory Tour

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Aug 4-5

Savvy Tokyo

Fashion

This Is What To Expect At ‘The World Of Anna Sui Exhibition’ In Roppongi

Savvy Tokyo

Food

5 Cold Ramen Dishes for the Sweltering Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Shrines

Heian Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Code Kurkku

Understanding the Japan Pension System, Pt. 1: What Is It and How Does It Work?

GaijinPot Blog