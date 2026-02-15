Trains in Italy delayed by latest suspected sabotage attack during Olympics

FILE PHOTO: Italy Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, during the unveiling of the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics medals REUTERS/Alberto Lingria/File Photo

Trains operating through the heart of Italy suffered delays ‌of more than an hour on Saturday following the latest suspected act of sabotage during ‌the Olympic Games.

Services between Naples ⁠in the south and the ⁠capital Rome ⁠were affected, and there were also ‌delays on the line heading north towards ⁠Florence.

Transport ⁠Minister Matteo Salvini condemned those behind the incidents following similar problems last Saturday on the network and another less serious ⁠case in midweek. The stoppages ⁠come as Italy hosts the ‌Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo from February 6-22.

"These are hateful criminal acts aimed at workers and ‌at Italy," Salvini said in a statement.

"I hope that no one plays down or tries to justify these crimes which put lives at risk," he added.

The authorities were investigating burnt cables ​on a section of the high-speed line between Rome and Naples ‌on Saturday, and two other possible acts of vandalism between the capital and Florence.

An anarchist group claimed ‌responsibility for an attack on the ⁠network last Saturday, ⁠the first full day ​of the Games, when rail ⁠infrastructure was ‌damaged near Bologna, causing delays ​of up to 2-1/2 hours on high-speed, Intercity and regional services.

