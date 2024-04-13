Transitional council in Haiti to choose new leaders formally established amid gang violence

Canadian soldiers stand guard on the rooftop of their embassy in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)

A transitional council tasked with choosing Haiti’s next prime minister and Cabinet was formally established Friday as gangs tighten their grip on the troubled Caribbean country.

The formation of the council, announced in a decree published Friday in a Haitian government gazette, was expected to trigger the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry, who promised to step down once the council was created.

Henry did not immediately issue comment following publication of the decree.

The council's creation comes exactly a month after Caribbean leaders announced plans to help form the nine-member panel, with seven members awarded voting powers.

Friday’s development was cheered by those who believe the council could help steer Haiti in a new direction and help quell widespread gang violence that has paralyzed swaths of the capital of Port-au-Prince for more than a month.

