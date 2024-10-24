 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Koreas Tensions
A visitor uses binoculars to see the North Korean side from the unification observatory in Paju, South Korea, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
world

Trash carried by a N Korean balloon again falls on the presidential compound in Seoul

1 Comment
SEOUL, South Korea

Trash carried by a North Korean balloon fell on the presidential compound in central Seoul on Thursday, South Korean officials said.

It’s the second such case since North Korea began floating trash-carrying balloons toward South Korea since late May in a resumption of Cold War-style psychological campaign.

South Korea’s presidential security service said the trash fallen on the presidential compound Thursday morning carried no dangerous items.

It wasn’t immediately known whether President Yoon Suk Yeol was at the compound at the time of the North Korean balloon landing.

Experts say North Korea likely lacks sophisticated technology to drop balloons on specific targets.

South Korea’s Dong-A Ilbo newspaper reported earlier Thursday that North Korea’s latest balloons contained propaganda leaflets criticizing President Yoon and his wife Kim Keon Hee along with trash.

The newspapers said the leaflets were scattered in areas in Seoul’s Yongsan district, where Yoon’s presidential office is located, and noted that North Korea has recently begun using GPS technology to drop balloons more accurately in intended locations.

North Korea has earlier accused South Korea of infiltrating drones to drop propaganda leaflets over Pyongyang three times this month and threatened to respond with force if it happened again. South Korea has refused to confirm whether it sent drones but warned that North Korea would face the end of its regime if the safety of South Korean citizens is threatened.

In July, rubbish carried by at least one North Korean balloon landed on the Korean presidential compound, raising worries about the security of key South Korean facilities. South Korean officials said at the time the rubbish contained no dangerous material and no one was hurt.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Nomad Global-EX, an eSIM plan tailored for frequent travelers

1 eSIM covers 54 or 81 countries worldwide for 180 days or 365 days. Hotspot and top-up are supported.

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Kimmy boy, we're not amused by your boorish pranks. Pick up your marbles and go home. Beat it, chump!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Stay Online Abroad: Ubigi eSIM in Japan and Beyond

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

10 Anime With Compelling Female Characters to Enjoy

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For October 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Sex Isn’t Fun Anymore!”

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

How Japan Raises Resilient Children

Savvy Tokyo

10 Hidden Autumn Foliage Spots in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Is Fall the Best Time to Visit Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Is Osaka the Best Place to Live in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Sagano Romantic Train

GaijinPot Travel

5 Late Night Dessert Bars in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Nintendo Museum

GaijinPot Travel

A Beginner’s Guide To Bouldering In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo