Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Luxury cruise ship carrying 206 people runs aground in remote Greenland
View of the Ocean Explorer, a luxury cruise ship carrying 206 people that ran aground, in Alpefjord, Greenland, September 12, 2023. Danish Air Force/Arctic Command/Handout via REUTERS Photo: Reuters/DANISH AIR FORCE/ARCTIC COMMAND
world

Trawler's attempt fails to free grounded cruise ship in Greenland

0 Comments
By Essi Lehto and Louise Rasmussen
HELSINKI

A fish trawler's attempt to free a luxury cruise ship that ran aground two days ago in a remote part of Greenland has failed, leaving the vessel and the 206 people on board still stranded, Denmark's armed forces said on Wednesday.

The Ocean Explorer has since Monday been stuck in mud and silt in the Alpefjord national park, some 1,400 km northeast of Greenland's capital Nuuk, the Danish military's Joint Arctic Command (JAC) said.

The large trawler sought to pull the cruise ship free during Wednesday's high tide, but the attempt ultimately failed, the JAC said in a statement.

Armed forces personnel stationed in Greenland have inspected the Ocean Explorer and spoken to those on board, concluding that they were in good condition.

"The crew and passengers are in a difficult situation, but under the circumstances the atmosphere on the ship is good and everyone on board is doing well," the JAC said.

The Danish navy's Knud Rasmussen patrol vessel was expected to arrive at the Alpefjord site on Friday afternoon, the JAC said.

"If everything goes well, they will help the ship get out of this emergency that they're in at this moment. But it depends on how everything looks when they arrive on Friday so we need to see how it goes," a JAC spokesperson said.

The passengers and crew remained safe on board, Australian cruise operator Aurora Expeditions said earlier.

"There is no immediate danger to themselves, the vessel or the surrounding environment," Sydney-based Aurora said in a statement.

Photos taken by the Danish military showed the Ocean Explorer sitting upright in calm waters with the sun shining.

Greenland, a semi-sovereign territory of Denmark in the North Atlantic Ocean with a population of just 57,000, attracts tourists with its rugged landscape and a vast ice cap that covers much of the island.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Artist and Youtuber Emily Sim (Emirichu) Paints Her Life in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Sep. 11–17

Savvy Tokyo

Creating Japanese Candy Art With a Professional Amezaiku Artist

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

GaijinPot Blog

Play to Progress: Balancing Fun and Engaging English Lessons

GaijinPot Blog

Ghosts, Human Sacrifice and the Entrance to the Underworld: 5 Spooky Sights in Shimane Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog

Kaka no Kukedo Sea Caves

GaijinPot Travel

Hinode Park

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

GaijinPot Blog

Kagikake Pass

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Grow Your Own Japanese Herbs and Spices

Savvy Tokyo

How to get to and from Kansai International Airport (KIX)

GaijinPot Travel