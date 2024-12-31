 Japan Today
Trinidad Violence
FILE - The country's coat of arms is displayed on the facade of a government building in Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, Aug. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Ash Allen, File)
world

Trinidad and Tobago enact a state of emergency in the face of gang violence

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad and Tobago

A spike in deadly gang violence prompted the Caribbean islands of Trinidad and Tobago to implement a country-wide state of emergency Monday.

The declaration followed a weekend marred by a spate of gang-related violence that resulted in multiple deaths, including five men believed to be victims of reprisal shootings.

“There is no doubt in my mind that we are dealing with an epidemic,” National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds told reporters at a press conference.

While the state of emergency will not see a curfew being implemented, residents were told to expect an increased police and military presence.

Law enforcement will also have the ability to conduct searches, detain suspects for 48 hours and conduct arrests without a warrant. Schools, business and other activities, including upcoming New Year’s celebrations are expected to proceed as scheduled.

Acting Attorney General Stuart Young stressed that while there was general concern about the increased violence, there was particular unease about “increased and heightened brazen acts of criminal activity” by gangs carrying illegal weapons.

“The criminal gangs via the use of the high-powered assault weapons and other illegal firearms in areas of Trinidad and possibly Tobago are likely to immediately increase their brazen acts of violence in reprisal shootings on a scale so extensive that it threatens persons and will endanger public safety,” Young said.

The twin island republic has recorded an unprecedented 623 homicides for the year to date and, according to Hinds, gang-related activities have accounted for 263 of them.

Trinidad and Tobago residents are not strangers to states of emergency.

In 2021 the Keith Rowley administration implemented one to restrict movements and limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus during the pandemic. Ten years earlier, his predecessor Kamla Persad-Bissessar instituted a limited state of emergency and curfew in areas that were declared crime “hotspots.”

