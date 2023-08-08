Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Trio of missing hikers who set out on treacherous ridge in Scottish Highlands found dead

0 Comments
GLEN COE, Scotland

The bodies of three missing hikers were recovered from a mountain in the Scottish Highlands after they didn't return from a notoriously difficult scramble on the narrowest ridge crest in Britain, police said Monday.

The trio set out Saturday in Glen Coe to hike the Aonach Eagach, a 6-mile (10-kilometer) knife-edge ridge that tops out at 3,600 feet (1,100 meters) and has precipitous drops. A search began after sunset when they didn't return, Police Scotland said.

A Coastguard helicopter flying in fog and mist located the bodies and a search and rescue crew returned Sunday morning to recover them.

The deaths did not appear to be suspicious but a report will be given to the office that investigates deaths and prosecutes crimes, police said.

While storm Antoni lashed parts of the U.K. on Saturday with strong winds and heavy rain, the forecast in the Highlands was for light rain in the afternoon and temperatures as low as 41 degrees (5 celsius) at 6 p.m.

The British Mountaineering Council lists the trek as the “most legendary Grade 2 scramble in Scotland,” meaning it doesn't require using a rope for safety but some people would be more comfortable having one.

“Whatever measure you use to assess the quality of a scramble — length, exposure, views, or overall adrenal gland-squeezing awesomeness — the castellated crest of rock that looms menacingly above Glen Coe is pretty hard to top," the BMC's website says.

“Nowhere else on the British mainland will you find a ridge of such narrow yet epic proportions; and when you add in the ease of access and the scenically stellar location, it comes as no surprise that this is one of the most bucket-listed mountain days in the country.”

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Lakes to Visit in Japan This Summer (or at Any Time)

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Lost and Laughing: 5 Embarrassing Stories of Tourists in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Sunflower Season: 5 Splendid Himawari Gardens in the Tokyo Area

Savvy Tokyo

Get Your Creative Juices Flowing with English Friendly Art Workshops Around Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Isaki-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Health

Get One Step Closer to Your Fitness Goals with AC Fit Kojimachi Studio

GaijinPot Blog

Let’s Play: 5 More Games for Learning Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Keya Kurotatsu Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

An Introduction to Sushi and Sashimi

Savvy Tokyo

Yonago Beaches

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for August 7 – 13

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 30

GaijinPot Blog