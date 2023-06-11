Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Britain Royals Colonel's Review
A trombone player of the military band is carried out on a stretcher after a faint during the Colonel's Review, the final rehearsal of the Trooping the Colour, the King's annual birthday parade, at Horse Guards Parade in London, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
world

Troops feel the heat, and several faint, as Prince William reviews military parade

0 Comments
LONDON

Several British soldiers were overcome by the heat on Saturday as they turned out in woolen tunics and bearskin hats to salute Prince William.

At least three guardsmen fainted during the military parade known as the Colonel’s Review, in which more than 1,400 soldiers of the Household Division and the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery were reviewed by the heir to the throne, who is honorary Colonel of the Welsh Guards.

The temperature in London on Saturday hit 30.

Afterwards William tweeted: “A big thank you to every solider who took part in the Colonel’s Review this morning in the heat. Difficult conditions but you all did a really good job.”

The event was a rehearsal for Trooping the Colour, an annual military parade held each June to mark the monarch’s official birthday. King Charles III will oversee the ceremony on June 17.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Language Crossroads: 5 Japanese Words That Made Their Way into English

GaijinPot Blog

Hitchhiking in Japan: Sado Island and The Kindness of Strangers

GaijinPot Blog

Ibaraki

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for June 5 – 11

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Train Kanji To Know When Commuting

GaijinPot Blog

Why Your Salary in Japan is Lower Than Expected

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Decoding Japanese Net-Speak: Unveiling Online Abbreviations

GaijinPot Blog

Maruoka Castle

GaijinPot Travel

5 Cool and Fresh Japanese Sweets to Herald Summer’s Arrival

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Surprising Things You Can Rent In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo