Troops to enforce Sydney lockdown as Brisbane extends virus curbs

Troops hit the streets of Sydney on Monday to enforce its prolonged lockdown, as stay-at-home orders in Australia's third-largest city Brisbane were extended to curb a worsening outbreak.
About 300 Australian Defense Force personnel are being deployed in Sydney after New South Wales state police requested military help to enforce COVID-19 restrictions.
Authorities have been struggling to stop the spread of the highly infectious Delta variant in Sydney -- and ensure that residents follow containment rules -- with more than 3,600 cases recorded since mid-June.
"Police officers will be assisted by ADF personnel as they deliver food parcels, conduct welfare door-knocks and go through compliance checks of stay-at-home and self-isolation orders," NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said.
More than five million people in Australia's biggest city and surrounding areas are entering their sixth week of a lockdown set to run until the end of August.
Residents are only allowed to leave their homes for exercise, essential work, medical reasons, and to shop for necessities such as food.
But compliance has been patchy and police have increasingly been doling out fines to those violating the restrictions.
The defense force said the latest deployment was in addition to the 250 military personnel already working at hotels and airports in New South Wales.
Meanwhile, millions of people in Brisbane and several surrounding regions will remain under lockdown until Sunday after an "escalating" outbreak there grew to 29 cases.
Those stay-at-home orders had been scheduled to lift on Tuesday.
"That will make it an 8-day lockdown. And we desperately hope that that will be sufficient for our contact tracers to get into home quarantine absolutely anyone who could have been exposed to the Delta strain," acting Queensland state Premier Steven Miles said.
The outbreak was linked to a Brisbane school student, with pupils and teachers at several schools subsequently placed into isolation.
With about 14 percent of Australia's 25 million people fully vaccinated, authorities are still relying on lockdowns to slow the spread of the virus.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has outlined a long road out of restrictions -- setting a target of 80 percent of the eligible population to be fully vaccinated before borders are reopened and lockdowns eliminated.
Australia has recorded more than 34,000 cases and 925 deaths so far during the pandemic.© 2021 AFP
25 Comments
WilliB
Incredible that they now use the military to control the population. The Australian constitution actually allows this??
Hiroshi13
If only there were a tool or implement the people of Australia could use as insurance against a tyrannical government attempting to lord over them.
El Rata
This is insane, using the army against your own people a la CCP, I'm glad I left the country way before it became the tyrannical state it has evolved into.
Reckless
Good. Nip it in the bud. As long as it takes. Hard lockdowns work!
Sven Asai
Come on, they do exactly the necessary steps into the right direction, still not 100% sufficient but they at least do something. You know that and the obviously low Australian infection and death toll numbers after one and a half year prove that, don’t they?
Express sister
Sad to see this. A democratic country should never have soldiers on its streets. Even armed police is too much.. But this is what happens when a significant part of the population listens to conspiracy theorists.
These are not ordinary times. However, the presence of the military must not be allowed to continue after the pandemic is over.
Do the hustle
A tyrannical government? Lord over them? That’s hilarious! Do you write melodramas professionally? The military has been brought in because there are so many idiots ignoring the restrictions and continuing to spread the virus if these fools had done what they were told and followed the directives from the onset of this outbreak it would already be under control these idiots are their own worst enemy and are making it even harder for the majority who follow the guidelines
Bradley
Obviously Australian law allows the states to request assistance from the federal government in a civil emergency and I bet most democracies on the planet have similar laws. Unarmed members of the military, assisting police in compliance checks for those in home isolation and delivering the necessities of life to said people frees up more police to continue their usual day to day duties as well as to control any unruly crowds of anti-vaxxers, anti-5g protestors who also seem to be there at every anti mask or anti vaccination protest as well as other sundry nutters seems pretty reasonable to me. Thank you ADF.
Some dude
The coronavirus is making a mockery of governments worldwide. The UK government is trying to bribe young people with pizzas, Australia's putting troops on the streets, certain states in the US seem quite determined to kill their residents, and Japan's basically whistling Dixie.
Mirchy
In the end it will be: ''shoot first, ask later''
With a utopian desire to bring the number of infections to 0, which has proven impossible, they are torturing the nation.
Attilathehungry
My God. This is absolutely horrific. A so-called modern, functioning democracy turning to the military to enforce a stay-home order. I can only hope to see hundreds, if not thousands, of Australian military personnel doing the right thing and resigning in protest at this insanity.
The entire COUNTRY of Australia is seeing less than 300 covid cases per day, and an average of exactly ONE corona fatality. This is enough to put the military in the streets?!? One death per day in a nation that sees 500 deaths per day on average from all causes. A nation that sees 4000 deaths per year from influenza.
I am honestly amazed at what has happened to my southern cousins. Unbelievable that they would so quickly give up their hard earned freedoms for a fleeting sense of security.
Blacklabel
troops in the streets, unbelievable.
This only can happen when populations erroneously believe that governments act in the interests of the people, not the interests of those in power.
The Avenger
You know if you force the authorities to choose between national survival and your bizarre idea of your personal freedom, guess which one is going to win out? Your dangerous misbehavior is going to boomerang on you, a self-fulfilling prophecy of repression.
Jsapc
I love how some people actually believe that a few armed goobers could actually do anything to "fight back" if the army seriously imposed martial law on a country. It's the army. They have tanks, fighter jets and drones. You're an overweight neckbeard with a glock.
falseflagsteve
Dangerous move and a possible first step towards tyranny. Lockdowns are counter productive. They do not stop Covid and cause untold issues. People’s mental and physical health deteriorate especially the children and the elderly.
Sven Asai
@Some Dude. What would you expect them to do instead? Telling the pure, pessimistic, demoralizing truth, leaving room for nothing else than despair, like I sometimes do in my comments, that almost no one reads here? The very most part of the people couldn’t stand it then for five minutes longer. So the governments do, what they always do. Lie, tell truth only in small dosed slices, install half-hearted measures, not really hurting penalties, bribing plebs with a pizza, whatever necessary to keep it running but not jumping over the edge already today. They don’t want to be shot, lynched or stoned, of course not.
Express sister
Correct. Government, as it is currently constituted, is designed to manage the affairs of the bourgeoise.
There is a way to stop this.
And the way is socialism.
WilliB
The Avenger
The virus is harmful, but it does not threaten "national survival". To quote Biden, come on man.
Since when is personal freedom a "bizarre idea"? Freedom of movement and freedom of speech are essential for modern societies. Take those away, and you might as well live under the CCP.
Blacklabel
or an armed population of patriots who tell the government you wont being doing that to us.
Jsapc
And pray tell, what does your utopic "armed population of patriots" (all untrained and out of shape) do against tanks, drones, F-22 Raptors, navy seals, marines...?
Hakman
This is an extreme example of the idiotic practice of treating everyone as being at equal risk of dying of the virus or of suffering severe symptoms from it.
Protect the elderly and the immuno-compromised.
Let everyone else, who have a near-100% chance of survival even if they do contract the virus, alone to live their lives.
If these lockdowns worked, they wouldn't have to be continued for so long and they wouldn't have to be extended and intensified. Talk about implementing the same failed policy and expecting a different result -- the true definition of insanity.
Blacklabel
it will never get to that because the government will never try, knowing the populace is armed.
How many of these Venezuela/Cuba type countries would be much more free if their populations had not been disarmed and put under socialism/communism first?
Australians in this case simply have to accept whatever the government does to them, thats really sad.
Express sister
I like co-operation more than armed oppression. But you do you.
Venezuela is one of the most armed countries in the world. And they defend their revolution.
Guns and socialism are not mutually exclusive. I am a socialist who hates guns, but I am by no means the only face of socialism, nor am I a representative of all socialist strains of thought. Socialism is a concept with an extraordinary amount of well-considered, interesting, and contradictory modes of thought.
This shouldn't be surprising, of course. Socialism as a concept is the peak of Western philosophy.
So far.
Moderator
Readers, please stay on topic. The story is about Australia.
Jsapc
I think you're grossly underestimating the power of an actual army, and vastly overestimating the deterrent effect of...guns.
Are you aware that armies are trained and equipped to fight and defeat... Other armies? What do you think would happen if they had to fight and defeat randos with pistols?
So in your scenario, the australians would all have weapons and... What? They would have started killing their own soldiers to stop the lockdown? And what would have happened after that?