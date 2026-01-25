 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
APTOPIX Syria Clashes
Kurdish fighters with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) are cheered by local residents ahead of the end of a four-day truce with the Syrian government in Hassakeh, northeastern Syria, Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Baderkhan Ahmad)
world

Truce between Syrian government and Kurdish fighters ends with no clear renewal in sight

0 Comments
By GHAITH ALSAYED
RAQQA, Syria

A four-day truce between the Syrian government and Kurdish fighters ended Saturday evening with no clear sign of whether it will be renewed as the main Kurdish-led force in the country called on the international community to prevent any escalation.

The end of the truce came as government forces have been sending reinforcements to Syria’s northeast. Over the past three weeks, they have witnessed intense clashes in which the Kurdish-led and U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, or SDF, lost large parts of the area they once controlled.

Syria’s state news agency SANA quoted an unnamed government official as saying that the truce has ended and the government “is studying its options.”

Syria’s interim government signed an agreement last March with the SDF for it to hand over territory and to eventually merge its fighters with government forces. In early January, a new round of talks failed to make progress over the merger, leading to renewed fighting between the two sides.

A new version of the accord was signed last weekend, and a four-day ceasefire was declared Tuesday. Part of the new deal is that SDF members will have to merge into the army and police forces as individuals.

The SDF said in a statement Saturday that military buildups and logistical movements by government forces have been observed, “clearly indicating an intent to escalate and push the region toward a new confrontation.” The SDF said it will continue to abide by the truce.

On Saturday, state TV said authorities on Saturday released 126 boys under the age of 18 who were held at the al-Aqtan prison near the northern city of Raqqa that was taken by government forces Friday. The teenagers were taken to the city of Raqqa where they were handed over to their families, the TV station said.

The prison is also home to some of the 9,000 members of the Islamic State group. Most of them remain held in jails run by the SDF. Government forces have so far taken control of two prisons while the rest are still run by the SDF.

Earlier this week, the U.S. military said that some 7,000 IS detainees will be transferred to detention centers in neighboring Iraq. On Wednesday, the U.S. military said that 150 prisoners have been taken to Iraq.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on February 14, 2026, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

15 Japanese History Books to Read If You Want to Go Deeper

GaijinPot Blog

Beginner’s Guide to CBD in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Opinion

Country Pushing a ‘Foreigner Crisis’ Bids to Host the 2035 Rugby World Cup

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For January 2026

Savvy Tokyo

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

winter

10 Fun Family Activities for Winter in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Jan. 20 – 26)

GaijinPot Blog

Furukawa Art Museum and Tamesaburo Memorial Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Jan. 20 – 26)

GaijinPot Blog

sports

Skiing in Japan: A Beginner’s Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Tsugaike Mountain Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Karuizawa Prince Shopping Plaza

GaijinPot Travel