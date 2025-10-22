 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Truck laden with gasoline explodes in Nigeria, killing at least 31 people

0 Comments
ABUJA, Nigeria

A tanker truck laden with gasoline exploded Tuesday in north-central Nigeria, killing at least 31 people, police said.

The explosion occurred in the Bida area of Niger State after the truck fell and as local residents rushed to the scene to scoop up spilling fuel, police spokesman Wasiu Abiodun said in a statement. He said 17 people also were injured in the blast and were taken to nearby hospitals.

In recent months, Niger State has seen a rise in accidents involving heavy-duty trucks, which analysts have blamed on bad roads and the absence of a rail network. The state serves as a major transit hub for commodities moving between northern and southern Nigeria.

An investigation was underway to identify the driver, the owner of the tanker and cause of the accident, the police spokesperson said.

Niger State Gov. Umaru Bago said it was disheartening to see that people try to collect gasoline from overturned tankers despite the danger. “This is yet another painful, difficult, and tragic one for the people and the state government,” Bago said.

In January, at least 98 people were killed in Niger State when people tried to transfer gasoline from a crashed oil tanker into another truck using a generator.

Scavenging gasoline has become common in Nigeria as fuel prices have soared following the removal of subsidies under President Bola Tinubu.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on November 11, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

21 Amazing Japanese Skincare Products to Minimize Pores

Savvy Tokyo

Food

Kaki Recipe: Halloween Persimmon Fruit Cake

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

10 of the Coolest Movie Locations in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 43

GaijinPot Blog

Apartment Hunting as a Single Woman in Japan: Things to Consider

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Oct. 21 – Oct. 27)

GaijinPot Blog

Niihama Taiko Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Kurama Fire Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Undateable Male Professions in Japan: Bartenders, Hairdressers & More

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Oct. 21-27)

GaijinPot Blog

Should You Visit Animal Cafes or Zoos in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For October 2025

Savvy Tokyo