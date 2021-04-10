Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called for a further tightening of public health measures as an accelerating vaccination program fails to keep up with surging Covid-19 illnesses Photo: AFP/File
world

Trudeau calls for Canada's provinces to tighten COVID restrictions

0 Comments
OTTAWA

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday called on Canada's provinces to tighten public health measures as an accelerating vaccination program fails to keep pace with surging coronavirus infections.

"In several places in the country, stricter measures are needed to curb the spread of the virus," he told a news conference days after Ontario imposed a stay-at-home order and Quebec tightened restrictions.

But Alberta, which is leading the country in new cases per capita, has been more passive, only now closing bars and restaurants.

"We must do everything we can to fight this third wave," said Trudeau, announcing the Canadian Red Cross would continue to support seniors at 27 longterm care homes hit hard by the pandemic in Ontario through September.

Canada started rolling out vaccines in December but that stalled as early shipments were delayed, and is only now ramping up to meet a September target to get shots into the arms of all Canadians.

Meanwhile, more than 25,000 cases of the more contagious COVID-19 variants have been reported since the start of the year, mostly in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia.

On Friday, two days after Ontario announced a lockdown until the end of April, 4,249 new cases were reported -- its second highest count since the onset of the outbreak.

Quebec, which moved the start of its nighttime curfew 90 minutes earlier to 8:00 pm, recorded 1,683 new cases.

Millions of new vaccine doses arrived over the past week. So far 17.6 percent of the population has received at least one dose, according to COVID-19 Tracker Canada.

In total, Canada has recorded more than one million cases of coronavirus and more than 23,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Linemo, Ahamo, Povo or Rakuten Un-Limit: Which New Phone Plan is Right for You?

GaijinPot Blog

Kumamoto

GaijinPot Travel

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘Who To Pick?’ and ‘A Girls’ Bar’?

Savvy Tokyo

Careers

Battling Ingrained Sexism in the Japanese Workplace

Savvy Tokyo

Miyazaki

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 5-11

Savvy Tokyo

Retiring in Japan: What’s the Best Strategy?

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 14

GaijinPot Blog

Yamaguchi

GaijinPot Travel

Education

Nishimachi International School Welcomes Parents To Its Virtual Open Campus

Savvy Tokyo

Castles

Iwakuni Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of The Week #125: The Go-To Gotou Campaign 

GaijinPot Blog