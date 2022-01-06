Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Trudeau calls party flight to Mexico a slap in the face

By ROB GILLIES
TORONTO

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called videos of a party on a recent Sunwing Airlines flight from Montreal to Cancun, Mexico a “slap in the face” to those who have tried to stay safe during the pandemic and said Tuesday that Canada’s airline regulator is investigating.

Videos of the Dec 30 flight shared on social media appear to show passengers not wearing masks as they gather in close proximity, singing and dancing in the aisle and on seats.

In one video, a large bottle of vodka appears to be passed among passengers, and later a woman appears to be smoking an electronic cigarette on the plane.

According to reports, the plane had been chartered and some of the passengers were cast members from Quebec reality television shows.

“It’s a slap in the face to see people putting themselves, their fellow citizens and airline workers at risk by being completely irresponsible,” Trudeau said.

“This is a situation Transport Canada takes extremely seriously and we are following up.”

Trudeau promised a full investigation.

“Like Canadians who have seen those videos, I'm extremely frustrated,” Trudeau said.

Transport Canada has contacted the airline, and says passengers who violated the department’s regulations could face fines of up to $5,000 Canadian (US$3,938) per infraction.

Rena Kisfalvi, who heads the union local representing about 1,000 Sunwing flight attendants, said Sunwing is the only major Canadian airline that does not offer rapid tests to cabin crews, a measure she believes should be mandatory.

Kisfalvi says up to 50% of her colleagues have had to call in sick over the past month due to potential COVID-19 symptoms.

