Trudeau denounces vandalism of churches, monarch statues

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday denounced a wave of vandalism across Canada that saw churches damaged and statues of monarchs splashed with red paint and torn down.
These acts followed the recent discoveries of more than 1,000 unmarked graves at former indigenous boarding schools that has provoked anger and grief in indigenous communities, and beyond, along with a reckoning of the country's colonial history.
"It is unacceptable and wrong that acts of vandalism and arson are being seen across the country, including against Catholic churches," Trudeau told a news conference.
"I understand the anger that's out there, against the federal government, against institutions like the Catholic Church," he said.
"It is real, and it is fully understandable given the shameful history" of Canada's indigenous residential schools, he said.
But instead of wreaking destruction, he urged all Canadians to commit to reconciliation.
Canada's national holiday on Thursday was marked by a grim reckoning over its British colonial past, with several cities cancelling their usual Canada Day celebrations.
Ten churches in Calgary were also vandalised, and in Winnipeg protestors pulled a statue of Queen Victoria off its base at the Manitoba legislature, and another nearby of Queen Elizabeth II.
In Britain, a 10 Downing Street statement said London condemned the toppling of the statues of the two queens.
"Our thoughts are with Canada's indigenous community following these tragic discoveries (of graves) and we follow these issues closely and continue to engage with the government of Canada with indigenous matters," the official added.
Until the 1990s, some 150,000 Indian, Inuit and Metis youngsters were forcibly enrolled in 139 residential schools run by the Catholic church on behalf of the government.
More than 4,000 students died of disease and neglect.
Others have recounted physical and sexual abuses by headmasters and teachers who stripped them of their culture and language.
The 1904 statue of Queen Victoria, who reigned over this Commonwealth nation when Canada began negotiating treaties with First Nations and opened the first residential schools, was left covered with a Canadian flag with the words in black marker, "We were children."
Belinda Vandenbroeck, a former residential school student, told the Winnipeg Free Press: "This queen is the one that gave our land away just like that to her merry gentlemen -- her fur traders."
"So I really have no place for her in my heart," she said.© 2021 AFP
34 Comments
Login to comment
P. Smith
It’s unfortunate things have gotten to the point that Canadians are acting out in this manner.
JeffLee
Victoria and Elizabeth have basically nothing to do with it. Most of the schools were run by Catholics, who were overwhelmingly Irish and anti-monarchy, having fled the UK. But you can' tell that to people who learn history from Facebook memes rather than from books.
Burning Bush
These schools were part of Canada's national policy to "educate" (indoctrinate) the native Indians and eliminate their language, culture and heritage.
The policy basically worked, many Indigenous languages have been lost and cultural traditions forgotten.
Children belong with their parents so they can learn the beliefs and traditions of their ancestors.
proxy
@Burning Bush The entire public school system on the Canadian prairies was designed to indoctrinate and eliminate the language, culture and heritage of the poor desperate folks, mostly fleeing from Europe, who landed in the block settlements of the prairies. When migrants flood into what is now western Canada in the late 19th and early 20th century the Government of Canada originally wanted to disperse all the different ethnicities so that they would be quickly assimilated. Instead they were put into ethnic blocks and government public schools were built to assimilate their kids. Their kids were forced to learn English or French and taught "proper" Government of Canada culture. Very few of their ancestors speak a language such as Ukrainian, Icelantic Low German or Yiddish and very little remains of the cultures they brought with them. Most Canadians would probably agree that assimilating those people ended up being the best thing to create a unified society instead of 25 ethic enclaves.
The only reason Trudeau is now speaking up against pulling down statues is because in the past 2 days there are calls to have statues of his father pulled down. His father who was PM when the markers of the graves on Indigenous folks were destroyed.
P. Smith
Even if the parents are abusive? Even if the traditions of their ancestors are to discriminate against and abuse others?
JeffLee
@Proxy
That certainly wasnt the case with both my parents, who were born in western Canada early in the 20th century. Existing classroom photos from their public schools dating from the 20s and 30s show about 10-15% of the kids were Asian , which would have been representative of the general population. Most are smiling.
proxy
@JeffLee Were they assimilated? When in the 20th century; 1910 or 1980?
Kumagaijin
I'm from the Okanagan/Similkameen valley in British Columbia so I'm in the know. 4 small Catholic churches that were located on First Nations Land reserves have been burnt down in the last couple weeks. Of course the churches are symbols of what happened at the residential schools and so some (likely natives) thought it would be appropriate to burn them down. However, many from these native communities do not agree with these actions as the churches represented many good memories (weddings, baptisms, community events, school field trips). Fortunately these churches can be rebuilt and to be quite honest, they were over 70 years old and needed to be rebuilt anyways.
http://thenelsondaily.com/news/two-more-churches-go-flames-south-okanagan
ulysses
The churches can be rebuilt, the statues reinstalled.
The parents who lost their children are dead and cannot get them back.
Ego Sum Lux Mundi
The fate of the indigenous peoples of the world is a great example of why you always must maintain your borders and sink the damn boats
proxy
@ulysses
45% of all children died before the age of 15 100 years ago in Canada.
The story carefully states "1,000 unmarked graves at former indigenous boarding schools."
At the one cemetery with more than 700 graves, the overwhelming majority were adults who died at various ages and from various causes on the reserve and were never students at the school.
ulysses
@proxy
Taking children away from parents for hare brained forced assimilation programs is wrong.
I don’t support burning churches or toppling statues, but that pales in comparison to what happened to these families.
venze
Is this the first incident of toppling of Queen's statue in any former British colony?
Seems unprecedented..
proxy
@ulysses
Most were actually recruited not taken. All of the students at the Industrial schools were recruited.
Certainly, may were taken but the majority were recruited.
Many were taken and social services in every advanced country continue to take children from their parents.
Burning Bush
The government can define anything as abuse.
Back then the government claimed that teaching children traditional Indian beliefs about spirits in rocks and trees amounted to abuse and took them away from the parents because of that "abuse"
Children belong to and with their parents. If the parents mistreat the child than extended relatives like grandparents, aunts and uncles need to step in.
The worst thing is when the government steps it and takes the children away from their relatives and they become wards of the state.
proxy
@Burning Bush
It is really sad to say but conditions at the residential schools in Canada were no worse than any other government or church run facility anywhere in the world. Just google something like "orphanage scandal."
proxy
None of these sites were unknown. If you are interested here is a great read about how Alfred Kirkness, in the 1960's attempted to get Ottawa to protect the cemeteries at the Brandon Industrial School. One site had gravel dumped on it by Pierre Trudeau The other site that had the markers washed away by annual flooding in the late 19th and early 20th century was maintained by the Girl Guides for 30 years until the campground it was in was sold to a private company which assumes the responsibility to maintain the cemetery as part of the land purchase. I remember that site well as we camped there when I was a little kid. The Girl Guides did a great job of maintaining the site. Here: http://www.mhs.mb.ca/docs/mb_history/78/brandoncemeteries.shtml
At another residential cemetery in Manitoba, crossed at each grave were put up 30 years ago.
Elkhorn Residential School Cemetery here: http://www.mhs.mb.ca/docs/sites/elkhornresidentialcemetery.shtml
proxy
I have an uncle buried in an unmarked grave somewhere in Saskatchewan. He died at 6 months from water on the brain, had not been baptized so was buried in unconsecrated land beside the church cemetery. The church would not allow a marker. My grandmother had some kind of engraved metal thing made that she put in a frame and hung on her wall. Nobody has any idea where the grave is.
Pukey2
There's a reason why Quebecois swear words are based on things related to the Church.
P. Smith
It is effective to keep the corrosive effects of religion away.
P. Smith
And, if there are no relatives to step in?
Agreed, which is why there is a very high standard in “Western” countries to allow the government to step in. If the government is stepping in to protect the children, the parents we’re doing something extremely incorrect.
ulysses
There is a word for forcible recruitment, it’s called slavery!!!
Forcing indigenous children into ‘higher western Standards’ smacks of the old world logic where natives were seen as inferior to their western masters.
Concerned Citizen
Every culture from the ancient to the present demands unity and conformity. Rather than burn down buildings and point the finger over what our ancestors did, they should democraticaly decide what kind of culture they want and peacefully unite around that.
ulysses
When you take native children away from their parents and put them in a system where they were subjected to physical and sexual abuse, you are not really improving their lives.
Unless you believe in the disgusting concepts of racial superiority!!!
Donovan
"I understand the anger that's out there, against the federal government, against institutions like the Catholic Church," he said.
"It is real, and it is fully understandable given the shameful history" of Canada's indigenous residential schools, he said.
And once again, our sorry excuse of a Prime Minister is being divisive and granting permission for the minority to terrorize the majority. If it's "real, understandable, and shameful" then their actions must be justified. It takes a Prime Minister with courage to say it's not real (unmarked graves from our ancestors, Caucasian included, are all over the land), it's not understandable for people to be upset over something well before any of them were born, and that their actions (not the church) are shameful. You can add scapegoating to the repertoire of our PM as well.
itsonlyrocknroll
Where has reasoned logical debate gone?
Topple the statues, next burn the books. Cancel and be done with it.
Education is the answer, not thuggery.
itsonlyrocknroll
People, Governments well never be able to simply cancel the past horrors.
You leave the statues and give a full open honest appraisal of humanities failures.
kurisupisu
No he doesn’t- not at all!
itsonlyrocknroll
"It is unacceptable and wrong that acts of vandalism and arson are being seen across the country, including against Catholic churches," Trudeau told a news conference.
"I understand the anger that's out there, against the federal government, against institutions like the Catholic Church," he said.
"It is real, and it is fully understandable given the shameful history" of Canada's indigenous residential schools, he said.
Every single word is contradictory,
Quite correct to call out the horror stories,.
Trudeau was well aware, enlightened of this fact,
Trudeau waited until the statues fell.
And still attempting to waxing lyrical .
voiceofokinawa
The U.S., Canada and Australia share an ashamed history of atrocity and brutality against indigenous people to forcefully assimilate them to the norms and mores of new comers. Maybe, that kind of things has been characteristic of human races’ geographical expansion and migration to a frontier world.
So, one cannot blame but these three countries for the mistreatment of an ethnic minority.
itsonlyrocknroll
Go, we could all spend decades flatulating, no I have chosen that word carefully, as opposed to flagellation.
Gas and hot air, Trudeau, is respectfully a politician that bounces between both.
Kelly
I can tell you right now, I live in BC Canada, and the media kept all of the statue toppling hidden from us until they couldnt. I only found out about it by perusing the Daily Mail yesterday. I continued to watch the TV news all day but it wasnt until the evening news where the media reported on it. I do not know why the RCMP did nothing while these crowds of non-mask wearing millennials gathered in the hundreds - even though Canada Day celebrations were cancelled and we’re in a pandemic. They allowed it to happen! Our churches are being lit on fire and our monuments are being toppled. But when a Totem pole is lit on fire in retaliation suddenly its a hate crime and everyone is up in arms. Well what did you expect? An eye for an eye. And btw - until those bones are dug up and examined we cannot assume they are all aboriginal. Many German and Ukrainian (Doukhobor) children were also removed from family homes to be sent to residential schools with the intent they learn to read and write english so they can fit in with society. So how do we know all the bones are children? I would imagine that many people living in rural areas would often bury their kinfolk in whatever grave site was close by. One wonders too, whether they all died at the same time or years apart? Perhaps TB, Polio, Scarlet Fever, and Small Pox took many lives. These diseases were rampant during the latter have of the 1800’s and well into the 1950’s when these residential schools were in operation. However - if more statues are toppled then expect totem poles to be toppled as well.
Charlie
I am not religious but I have lived in Canada. From my experience of Canada, two things.
The historical catholic clergy were not "overwhelmingly Irish and anti-monarchy," they were from a variety of European, including British and Irish but largely French origins.
Secondly, There is sadly a lot of opportunist encouragement of anti-Irish or anti-Catholic behaviors from the very large anti-Catholic ethnically Scottish/Presbyterian community in Canada, some of whom have affiliations with Loyalism and Organism in N-Ireland. They'l love all this and encourage it. Burning places of worship is extremely provocative and historically has only led to reprisals and and endless cycles of violence and paranoia. No one should defend it or underestimate its reactionary potential. You cannot criticize barbarity by behaving barbaric yourself. The historical issues are extremely concerning and should be addressed in a thorough, serious civilized manner and a form of reparation sought - not burning churches.
Desert Tortoise
That is still forced conformity. I have zero respect for that. You end up with the kind of societies Japan, China and other Asian nations have where anyone who is in any way different is shunned. Or India where being Muslim is actively punished by their government. Look how some Japanese school kids have to dye their hair black so they don't get in trouble at school. That kind of rigid conformity to social norms is just another name for oppression. The US Constitution has a Bill of Rights that is designed to protect non conformists from the dictatorship of the majority. No government should have the right to determine what anybody's language, culture or religion will be. Those must be protected as individual choices that are completely outside the control of any level of government.