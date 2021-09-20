Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Canada Election Explainer
FILE - Conservative leader Erin O'Toole, left, and Liberal leader Justin Trudeau speak during the federal election French-language leaders debate, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Gatineau, Que. Trudeau called the early election for Monday, Sept. 20 in hopes of winning a majority of seats in Parliament, but has faced criticism for calling a vote during a pandemic in order to cement his hold on power. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)
world

Trudeau makes final appeal ahead of Canada's election

0 Comments
By ROB GILLIES
TORONTO

On the final campaign day of a tight election battle, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warned that his Conservative opponents would weaken the nation's battle against the pandemic and said Canadians need a government that follows science.

Polls indicate Trudeau’s Liberal Party is in a close race with the rival Conservatives and that it is unlikely on Monday to get the outright majority needed to govern without relying on an opposition party to remain in power.

“We do not need a Conservative government that won’t be able to show the leadership of vaccinations and on science that we need to end this,” Trudeau said at a campaign stop in Montreal on Sunday.

Conservative leader Erin O’Toole has refused to say how many of his party's candidates are unvaccinated and Trudeau has been reminding Canadians of that at every opportunity.

O’Toole has described candidates' vaccine choice as a personal health decision, but a growing number of vaccinated Canadians are becoming increasingly upset with those who refuse to get vaccinated.

Trudeau supports making vaccines mandatory for Canadians to travel by air or rail, something the Conservatives oppose. And Trudeau has pointed out that Alberta, run by a Conservative provincial government, is in crisis.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, an ally of O’Toole, said the province might run out of beds and staff for intensive care units within days. Kenney has apologized for the dire situation and is now reluctantly introducing a vaccine passport and imposing a mandatory work-from-home order two months after lifting nearly all restrictions.

Trudeau gambled and called an early election to capitalize on his government’s handling of the pandemic. But the opposition has been relentless in accusing him of calling it for his own personal ambition.

“This pandemic election is vain, risky and selfish,” O’Toole said at a campaign stop in Ontario on Saturday.

A Conservative victory would represent a rebuke of Trudeau, whose opponent has a fraction of his name recognition. O’Toole, 47, is a military veteran, former lawyer and a member of Parliament for nine years.

The 49-year-old Trudeau channeled the star power of his father, the Liberal icon and late prime minister Pierre Trudeau, when he won in 2015, but a combination of high expectations, overexposure and scandal have contributed to fatigue.

“A Liberal majority is possible but it’s not the most likely scenario," said Daniel Béland a political science professor at McGill University in Montreal. “It is clear that the issue of vaccination mandates has allowed the Liberals to score points against the Conservatives, who keep emphasizing personal freedom."

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #150: Japanese Countryside Anime vs Reality

GaijinPot Blog

Savvy Spotlight

Venue Photo Manager Erika Sawauchi Talks Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

What’s in a Name: Honorifics, Titles and Nicknames in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Discover the Hidden Treasures of Japan: Spectacular Cultural Visits at One with Nature

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 13-19

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Oyakodon

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Top 10 Pet Friendly Restaurants And Cafes

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Binge Worthy: 5 Japanese Dramas for Studying Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Prenatal Classes in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #149: Japanese Cat is The Most Viewed Cat on YouTube

GaijinPot Blog

6 Diverse Jobs in Japan if You Need a Change of Scenery

GaijinPot Blog