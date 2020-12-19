Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and a man who had just received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine elbow bump as the Prime Minister toured a vaccinations clinic at the Ottawa Hospital with Minister of Health Patty Hajdu, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Ottawa. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)
Trudeau says good riddance to 2020; Canada to get 500,000 vaccine doses

By ROB GILLIES
TORONTO

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday Canada will be getting 500,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine in January and that Canadians will be soon be saying “good riddance to 2020.”

But Anita Anand, the Minister of Public Services and Procurement, said Canada won’t have enough doses for all those who wish to be vaccinated until the end of September, 2021.

Vaccinations started this week as Canada was among the first to approve and distribute the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Trudeau expects 125,000 doses next week and 255,000 this month.

Trudeau also said he expects to get 168,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine before the end of December, pending regulatory approval.

Health officials expect to approve Moderna vaccine soon.

Trudeau said Canada has the most vaccines secured per capita, and the most diverse portfolio of vaccine options in the world.

But he said a vaccine in a week or in a month won’t help you if you get COVID-19 today.

“Our fight against this virus is not over, even as we’re preparing to say goodbye - and good riddance - to 2020,” Trudeau said.

Canada averaged 6,650 new cases in the last week. Ontario, the most populous province, is considering further restrictions. Toronto, Canada’s largest city, is on lockdown.

Canada eventually plans to donate excess doses to impoverished countries.

