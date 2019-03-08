Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at a Liberal Climate Action Rally in Toronto, Monday, March 4, 2019. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Trudeau maintains he didn't apply inappropriate pressure

By ROB GILLIES
TORONTO

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday that an "erosion of trust" and "lack of communication" with his former justice minister led her to resign and accuse him of applying inappropriate pressure in a corruption prosecution — a dispute that has shaken his government.

But the prime minister made no apologies as he discussed the issue at a nationally televised news conference.

Former Justice Minister and Attorney General Jody Wilson-Raybould told a parliamentary committee last week that Trudeau and senior officials tried to pressure her into instructing prosecutors to avoid criminal prosecution of Montreal-based engineering giant SNC-Lavalin and instead require it to pay fines for alleged bribery in Libya.

The case has led to the resignations of two high-profile Cabinet ministers and his top aide, as well as opposition calls for him to step down

Trudeau and his aides deny doing anything wrong, saying they were only pointing out that prosecution could endanger thousands of people's jobs because a conviction would make the company ineligible for government contracts.

"In regards to standing up for jobs and defending the integrity of our rule of law, I continue to say there was no inappropriate pressure," Trudeau said.

The prime minister said Wilson-Raybould told him on Sept. 17 that she was declining to seek a remediation agreement, which would allow the company to pay a fine instead of facing criminal prosecution. But Trudeau said he and other officials felt she was still open to arguments on the issue because such an agreement would be possible until the last moments of a trial.

"We considered that she was still open to hearing different arguments and different approaches on what her decision could be," Trudeau said.

"What we see now is that she wasn't prepared to change her mind."

Trudeau said Wilson-Raybould did not come to him to express her concerns about inappropriate pressure and said he wishes she had. He said situations were "experienced differently and I regret that."

"I am obviously reflecting on lessons learned," he said. "There are things we have to reflect on and understand and do better next time."

Wilson-Raybould was demoted from her role as attorney general and named veterans affairs minister in January as part of a Cabinet shuffle. She resigned weeks later.

Wilson-Raybould has said she believes she was demoted for failure to give in to the pressure.

Trudeau's former chief aide Gerald Butts denied that in testimony to a parliamentary committee on Wednesday. He said the shakeup, which involved several other Cabinet posts, was due to other factors.

Trudeau said he tries to foster an environment where his lawmakers can come to him with concerns, but one of his Liberal party colleagues, Celina Caesar-Chavannes, took issue with that, tweeting, "I did come to you recently. Twice. Remember your reactions?"

Caesar-Chavannes, who is not running for re-election, did not elaborate and did not immediately return messages seeking comment. She has issued messages of support for Wilson-Raybould on Twitter.

Other Liberal lawmakers have rallied around Trudeau in an election year.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

