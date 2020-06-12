Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (C) takes part in a Black Lives Matter protest on Parliament Hill June 5, 2020 in Ottawa. On Thursday, he said racism exists in all Canadian institutions, including the RCMP Photo: AFP/File
world

Trudeau says racism exists in all Canadian institutions

0 Comments
By Dave Chan
OTTAWA

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday that systemic racism exists in all Canadian institutions including the federal police, after the nation's top cop balked at the notion.

"Systemic racism is an issue right across the country, in all of our institutions, including in all of our police forces, including in the RCMP," Trudeau said.

"As prime minister, it is difficult for me to recognize that my government, which tries to be progressive and open and to defend minorities, is guilty of systemic discrimination," he added.

The prime minister's comments contradicted those of Royal Canadian Mounted Police Commissioner Brenda Lucki, appointed by Trudeau in 2018, who in interviews with several Canadian media outlets on Wednesday said she was "struggling" with the definition.

"If systemic racism is meaning that racism is entrenched in our policies and procedures, I would say that we don't have systemic racism," Lucki told the daily Globe and Mail newspaper.

She acknowledged, however, that there is "unconscious bias" among some officers and vowed to hold accountable any who do not follow the force's core principles, including compassion and respect for the rights of all people.

Thousands of Canadians in recent days marched in solidarity with U.S. protesters against racism and police brutality, following the death in custody of George Floyd, a black man in Minneapolis.

Trudeau himself took a knee, a popular protest gesture, last Friday at a demonstration outside his office in Ottawa.

Canadians, he said Thursday, must recognize that their institutions "have not always treated people of racialized backgrounds, of Indigenous backgrounds, fairly."

"There are people who highlight that it's painting all our institutions with a negative brush and it's not being proud of the Canada that we built and that our ancestors built," he said. "Nonsense."

"As much as we admire and support the RCMP, we know we need to do better."

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Families

Financial Independence For Your Teens With The Gaica Prepaid Card

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 23, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Shopping

Best Adult Shops in Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Japanese Decoded: Using An Air Conditioner

Savvy Tokyo

Apartments to rent for less than ¥40,000 in Osaka—June 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Nature

10 Quiet Day Trips from Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Trending In Tokyo: Let The Choco-Mint Mania Begin!

Savvy Tokyo